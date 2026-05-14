Murphy Selects Much-Changed Ulster Side To Face Glasgow

Academy duo Bryn Ward and Wilhelm de Klerk both feature in the starting XV, the latter making his first senior start in the centre alongside Ireland international James Hume, who returns from a neck injury.

Rob Herring, Ulster’s most-capped player of all-time, is back to full fitness too, coming in for his 270th appearance at hooker. Joining him in the front row are Tom O’Toole, who missed the dramatic draw with the Stormers through illness, and Sam Crean.

Charlie Irvine continues in the engine room, making his 10th start of the season. He is partnered by Harry Sheridan, with development forward Joe Hopes linking up in the back row with Ward and stand-in skipper Nick Timoney.

Jake Flannery and Conor McKee are the province’s starting half-backs, as they were away to Munster recently. Ulster are banking on more tries from their in-form back-three of Michael Lowry, Werner Kok, and Zac Ward, who crossed five times between them last week.

With a five-three split among the replacements, Tom Stewart, Australian international Angus Bell, Scott Wilson, Cormac Izuchukwu, and Lorcan McLoughlin are the forward options available to Murphy.

Nathan Doak, Ulster’s top scorer in the URC this season with 97 points, Jack Murphy, and Ethan McIlroy will cover the back-line, as Ulster aim to get back to winning ways in the Championship for the first time since late March’s victory over Zebre Parma.

Speaking ahead of the visit of the table-topping Warriors, Ulster attack coach Mark Sexton said: “We are in a position now where we need to win or we need the results to go our way to get into that top eight.

“So, we’re excited for the challenge that Glasgow are going to bring, and I have full confidence that we can go and get the win.

“What we’ve said all year is that the next game is the most important one. So, Glasgow is a really big game for us and we want to make sure we’re in the top eight.”

ULSTER (v Glasgow Warriors): Michael Lowry; Werner Kok, James Hume, Wilhelm de Klerk, Zac Ward; Jake Flannery, Conor McKee; Sam Crean, Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole, Harry Sheridan, Charlie Irvine, Joe Hopes, Nick Timoney (capt), Bryn Ward.

Replacements: Tom Stewart, Angus Bell, Scott Wilson, Cormac Izuchukwu, Lorcan McLoughlin, Nathan Doak, Jack Murphy, Ethan McIlroy.