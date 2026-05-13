Coming To The Match? Key Times, Family Fun Zone And All You Need To Know

A Super Sunday Spectacular is on the cards as the Green Wave comes to Aviva Stadium for the final round of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations this weekend. History in the making and a record crowd promised. Here’s all you need to know to make it a fantastic family fun day at the home of Irish Rugby.

Key Times

Green Wave Family Fun Zone at Lansdowne FC: 12.00 – 2.30 pm

Ireland Team Arrival: 1 pm

General Admission Gates Open: 1 pm

Teams Warm Up: 1:35 pm

Teams On Pitch For Anthems: 2:20 pm

Kick Off: 2:30 pm

Weather: Partly Cloudy with a chance of rain For up to date weather please check Met Eireann on met.ie

Match Entertainment

The Family Fun Zone opens at midday on the back pitch of Aviva Stadium at Lansdowne FC with plenty to do for everyone including:

Line out throwing

Kicking challenge

Speed Test game

Rugby Simulator

Test your rugby grip strength

There will also be face painters, hair braiding, poster making, flags and clappers and plenty more to enjoy including a chill out zone and a chance to meet the one and only Katie The Carrot!

Special thanks to our sponsors including Aldi, AON, Ballygowan, Canterbury, Energia, Opel, Optimum Nutrition and Sport Ireland.

And don’t forget to listen out for the drummers to welcome the Ireland team bus at 1p.m.

Please note the fanzone is open to all ticket holders but you will have to allow time to go back to your match entry point as designated on your tickets – see the route map here.

Half Time

Watch out for our half time Aviva Minis representing the four proud provinces of Ireland – Castlebar RFC, Skibbereen RFC, Banbridge RFC and Birr RFC.

We’ll also be welcoming our Women’s U18 and U21 teams following their recent success.

Food & Drinks

Food and drink concessions will be open around the ground. Please note that kiosks in the stadium are cashless, you can pay by card or phone.

There are new ‘Grab & Go’ food units on Level 1 and a ‘Pour Your Own Pint’ station on Level 1.

You can also pre-order food and drinks on every level using the Skippio App – Download Skippio for iPhone here or for Android here

Getting To The Stadium

Make sure you know your ticket route colour and check out the Aviva Stadium website here for advice on getting to the match on foot, by bus, by train, on the Luas, and by bike.

Ticketing

We use SafeTix for all Guinness Men’s Six Nations and Quilter Nations Series games, meaning you will need to have a mobile phone with the ticket(s) saved in your Apple or Google Wallet or accessible via IRFU Account Manager.

With SafeTix™ Your Phone Is Your Ticket

Sign into your IRFU Ticketmaster Account – https://am.ticketmaster.com/irfu/

Go to My Events and select your event, add your ticket(s) to your phone’s digital wallet. Tap to enter is available with Apple Wallet & Google Pay. Note, barcodes will not be visible once the ticket(s) is added to your Apple Wallet.

Should you require assistance with your seat transfers or ticket(s), please visit https://am.ticketmaster.com/irfu/digitaltickets

Bag Check Policy

Aviva Stadium implement a bag check policy for all attendees. We kindly ask that you allow extra time for this check upon arrival to ensure you do not miss the kick-off. Please note that no bags larger than A4 size will be permitted into the stadium, and bags that are A4 size or smaller will be searched.

Checkpoints will be in place on each approach to the Aviva Stadium (the red, purple, blue, green, and orange routes). Bags that comply and are permitted will be tagged.

A bag drop and buggy drop facility is available at the Sandymount Hotel for bags larger than A4 size, and patrons will be directed to this as required. Allow extra time for bag checks to ensure a smooth entry process.