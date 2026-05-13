Clubs Invited to Apply for LGBTQI+ Inclusive Rugby Community Fund

The IRFU is delighted to launch the 2026 LGBTQI+ Inclusive Rugby Community Fund, inviting clubs across the Four Provinces to apply for support to host events that celebrate diversity, inclusion and community within rugby.

Following the success of last year’s Pride-themed events, which saw clubs and teams deliver tag, touch and contact rugby festivals in inclusive and welcoming environments, this year’s programme is expanding. Applications are now open to all clubs that want to actively engage with and grow participation from LGBTQI+ communities.

This initiative is not just about hosting a one-off event. Clubs are encouraged to think creatively, whether through festivals, open days or community engagement initiatives. We want to hear how clubs will create meaningful, lasting opportunities for LGBTQI+ individuals to feel welcome, safe and part of their local rugby community.

Successful applicants will receive funding support to deliver events that:

Promote visibility and inclusion within rugby

Encourage new participants from LGBTQI+ communities

Strengthen links between clubs and their local communities

Create positive and welcoming environments for all

Applications are now open via the Microsoft Form below and will close on 24 May.

For more information or support with your application, please email, IRFU Disability & Inclusion Officer, David McKay.

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