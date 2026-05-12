Donnelly Agrees Two-Year Contract Extension With Munster

Munster Rugby has announced a two-year contract extension for Mark Donnelly that keeps him at the province until at least 2028.

The prop has made 15 senior appearances for Munster to date, and also lined out for Ealing Trailfinders in the English Championship on loan earlier this season.

Now playing his All-Ireland League rugby with Cork Constitution, he has made 26 appearances for the Leeside club in the past three seasons having played 23 times for Garryowen over the previous three years.

The 25-year-old came up through the ranks at Midleton RFC, Midleton College, and CBC Cork, and was a Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup winner in 2019.

He featured for the Ireland Under-20s in the 2021 Six Nations and joined the Munster Academy that summer. The following December he made his senior debut in the Investec Champions Cup win away to Wasps.

Meanwhile, ahead of Saturday’s crunch BKT United Rugby Championship clash with the Lions, second row Fineen Wycherley made a successful return from a knee injury against Connacht in Galway.

Jack Crowley, Shane Daly, and Edwin Edogbo will increase their training loads this week, and a decision on their availability will be made later in the week. Lee Barron (neck) is unavailable for selection.