Briggs Names Ireland U-21 Team For Series Finale Against Wales

Head Coach Niamh Briggs has named the Ireland U21s Match Day Squad, sponsored by PwC, for their final U21 Women’s Six Nations Series match against Wales in Ystrad Mynach on Sunday (Kick-off 2pm).

Ireland have won their opening two matches of the inaugural U21 Women’s Six Nations Series after a home win over Italy at Dexcom Stadium in Galway and last week’s superb 41-40 victory over England in Coventry.

Teni Onigbode, Katie Corrigan and Emily Foley start in Ireland’s back three for the trip to Wales, with captain Lucia Linn once again partnering Niamh Murphy in midfield.

Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton switches back to out-half for Sunday, lining up outside Aoibhe Kelly at scrum-half.

In the pack, Ella Burns, Emma Dunican and Roisin Maher are named in the front row, with Aoibhe O’Kelly and Naoise Smyth in the engine room. The back row remains unchanged for Ireland with Sally Kelly at blindside flanker, Ailish Quinn at openside and Jemima Adams Verling at number eight.

On the bench, Sarah Delaney, Grainne Burke, Alisha Flynn, Aoibheann McGrath and Poppy Garvey are the forward replacements available to Briggs, with backs Siofra Hession, Leah Irwin and Chisom Ugwueru completing Ireland’s Match Day 23.

Sunday’s match is live on the U20s Six Nations YouTube channel here.

Ireland U21s:

15. Teni Onigbode (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

14. Katie Corrigan (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

13. Niamh Murphy (Galwegians RFC/Leinster)

12. Lucia Linn (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(captain)

11. Emily Foley (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

10. Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

9. Aoibhe Kelly (Loughborough Lightning/Leinster)

1. Ella Burns (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

2. Emma Dunican (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

3. Roisin Maher (Gloucester Hartpury/IQ Rugby)

4. Aoibhe O’Flynn (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

5. Naoise Smyth (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

6. Sally Kelly (Ennis RFC/Munster)

7. Ailish Quinn (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

8. Jemima Adams Verling (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

Replacements:

16. Sarah Delaney (Blackrock RFC/Leinster)

17. Grainne Burke (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

18. Alisha Flynn (Old Belvedere RFC/Munster)

19. Aoibheann McGrath (Ballincollig RFC/Munster)

20. Poppy Garvey (Railway Union RFC/Connacht)

21. Siofra Hession (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

22. Leah Irwin (Enniskillen RFC/Ulster)

23. Chisom Ugwueru (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster).