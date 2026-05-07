Bemand Names Ireland Team To Face Wales In Belfast

Head Coach Scott Bemand has named the Ireland Match Day Squad, sponsored by Aon, for Saturday’s Guinness Women’s Six Nations clash against Wales at Affidea Stadium (Kick-off 6.30pm).

Following last week’s down weekend, Ireland conclude their 2026 Championship with back-to-back home fixtures, starting with Saturday’s visit of Wales to Belfast.

Bemand has named an unchanged back three of Stacey Flood, Béibhinn Parsons and Robyn O’Connor, as Eve Higgins comes in to link up with Aoife Dalton in midfield, while in the half backs, Emily Lane and Dannah O’Brien are selected at scrum-half and out-half respectively.

Up front, Ellena Perry, Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald and Linda Djougang pack down together, with Dorothy Wall and Fiona Tuite in the engine room and Brittany Hogan, captain Erin King and Aoife Wafer in the back row.

Bemand has named uncapped back Niamh Gallagher among the replacements following her impressive performances for Ireland U21s in recent weeks.

Neve Jones, Sadhbh McGrath, Eilís Cahill, Ruth Campbell, Sam Monaghan and Grace Moore are the forwards on Ireland’s bench, with backs Katie Whelan and Gallagher completing the Match Day 23.

Saturday’s match is live on RTÉ2 and BBC iPlayer, with tickets for Affidea Stadium available on General Sale here.

Ireland:

15. Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(27)

14. Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)(34)

13. Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(31)

12. Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(35)

11. Robyn O’Connor (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(2)

10. Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(33)

9. Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)(23)

1. Ellena Perry (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby)(7)

2. Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald (Exeter Chiefs)(52)

3. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(55)

4. Dorothy Wall (Exeter Chiefs)(40)

5. Fiona Tuite (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)(23)

6. Brittany Hogan (Sale Sharks)(41)

7. Erin King (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(10)(captain)

8. Aoife Wafer (Harlequins)(19)

Replacements:

16. Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury)(43)

17. Sadhbh McGrath (Cooke RFC/Ulster)(20)

18. Eilís Cahill (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(2)

19. Ruth Campbell (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(15)

20. Sam Monaghan (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby)(29)

21. Grace Moore (Trailfinders Women/IQ Rugby)(27)

22. Katie Whelan (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(3)

23. Niamh Gallagher (Trailfinders Women/IQ Rugby)*

* denotes uncapped