Galway-Born Prop Connolly ‘Thrilled’ To Join Connacht

Connacht Rugby has announce a further new arrival to their playing squad for next season, with the signing of tighthead prop Thomas Connolly .

A native of Kinvarra in County Galway, Connolly came through the ranks at Galwegians RFC and represented Connacht at underage level, featuring for the Under-19s in 2018 alongside two future senior team-mates, Shane Jennings and Jerry Cahir.

He continued his rugby development at Energia All-Ireland League club Dublin University whilst in college, during which time he represented Leinster ‘A’.

Since then he went on to play for both Lansdowne and Old Belvedere, and last season lined out for Connacht Eagles in the IRFU ‘A’ Interprovincial Championship, and Cornish Pirates in the Premiership Rugby Cup.

Commenting on his move back west to join Stuart Lancaster’s side, Connolly, an Ireland Students international, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be signing with my home province, especially at such an exciting time for Connacht Rugby.

“From the outside, it is clear that there’s been huge strides made on and off the pitch, and I can’t wait to play my part in helping us build on that next season.

“I’m looking forward to meeting my new team-mates, the coaches and wider staff, and get started in pre-season.”

Connacht head coach Lancaster stated: “Thomas will add further depth at tighthead next season, so we have a nice blend of youth and experience in that position.

“It’s important that Connacht recognises local talent, and Thomas is another example of someone who came through the pathway system to get to where he is today.

“I worked with him at Leinster and can see the huge potential in him, and we’ll look forward to welcoming him back to his home province next season.”