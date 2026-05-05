Keenan Signs New Two-Year IRFU Contract

Hugo Keenan has signed a two-year contract extension with the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) and Leinster Rugby until the end of the 2027/28 season.

The UCD man has made 46 appearances to date for Ireland since making his international debut in October 2020 and has scored 13 tries. The 29-year-old played a key part in Ireland’s Grand Slam winning squad in 2023, a Six Nations Championship in 2024 and three Triple Crowns. He featured prominently in the 2023 Rugby World Cup and has been selected twice on the Six Nations Team of the Championship in 2022 and 2023.

He also represented Ireland at U20 and Sevens levels and competed at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

At provincial level, Keenan has featured 81 times for Leinster since his debut against Zebre in November 2016, winning five URC titles to date in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2025.

In 2025 the Dubliner was selected for the British & Irish Lions tour and scored the series-clinching try in the last minute of the second Test in the MCG against Australia.

Commenting on today’s announcement, IRFU Performance Director David Humphreys said: “Hugo has established himself as one of the leading full-backs in the world game and we are excited that he has committed his future to Irish Rugby. A talented and committed athlete, Hugo has proven himself consistently for club and country for many years and I have no doubt that he will continue to progress in the seasons to come.”

Ireland Men’s Head Coach Andy Farrell added: “Hugo is a top-class performer and I am really pleased that he is continuing his journey in Ireland. He has been a model of consistency since his debut in 2020 and I believe that the best is yet to come as he continues to set the highest standards on and off the field of play.”