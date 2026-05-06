The shortlist of nominees for the Energia All-Ireland League Awards 2025/26 season has been announced ahead of the awards night to be held in Energia Park on Thursday, May 14.

The Women’s shortlist includes title winning UL Bohs captain Chloe Pearse and Caoilfhionn Morrissey of Ennis in their first season in the top flight. In Men’s Division 1A top try scorer Dylan Donnellan of Clontarf and top points scorer Mick O’Gara of St. Mary’s are amongst the nominees.

The nominations reflect a season of committment and consistent performances across all six divisions with twenty four clubs represented.

On the night there will also be the Referee of the Year, Energia Community Hero Award and the Energia Possibilities Award presentations.

Energia All-Ireland League Awards 25/26 Nominees

Women’s

Nikki Gibson (Blackrock College)

Eabha Nic Dhonnacha UL Bohemian)

Heidi Lyons (Railway Union)

Caoilfhionn Conway Morrissey (Ennis)

Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian)

Men’s Division 1A

Myles Carey (St. Mary’s College)

Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf)

Mick O’Gara (St. Mary’s College)

Shane O’Leary (Young Munster)

Bobby Sheehan (Lansdowne)

Division 1B

Max Clein (Garryowen)

Eoin Deegan (Old Wesley)

Bradley McNamara (Instonians)

Jack O’Neill (Dublin University)

Paddy Taylor (Naas)

Division 2A

Mark Boyle (Galway Corinthians)

Neil Byrne (MU Barnhall)

Alan Flannery (Cashel)

Jamie Gavin (Shannon)

Shane Mallon (MU Barnhall)

Division 2B

Matthew Bothwell (Clogher Valley)

Cian Casey (UL Bohemian)

Rob Deacy (Galwegians)

Matthew Earley (Sligo)

Dylan Keane (Galwegians)

Division 2C

Sam Birrane (Thomond)

Daniel Hayes (Malahide)

Keith Melbourne (Clonmel)

Joey O’Connor (Clonmel)

Cian O’Donoghue (Monkstown)

Women’s Division Coach Of The Year

Jack Clarke (Galwegians)

Niall Neville (Blackrock College)

Gareth O’Hanlon (Ennis)

Sarah Quin (UL Bohemian)

Men’s Divisions Coach Of The Year

Adrian Flavin (MU Barnhall)

Brendan Guilfoyle (Galwegians)

Morgan Lennon (Old Wesley)

Mark McHugh (St Mary’s College)

Pat O’Connor (Clonmel)