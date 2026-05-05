Cahir To Make Switch From Leinster To Connacht

Connacht Rugby has announced the signing of loosehead prop Jerry Cahir from provincial rivals Leinster ahead of the 2026/27 season.

The 25-year old joined Leinster on a short-term deal last September, and has since become a regular in their matchday 23, making 14 appearances. That includes starts against Zebre Parma, Edinburgh, Cardiff, and Ulster.

Most recently he came off the bench during last weekend’s Investec Champions Cup semi-final win over RC Toulon, and also featured in both BKT United Rugby Championship clashes between Connacht and Leinster in January.

Before signing his contract with Leinster, Cahir represented Connacht at underage level, lining out for the Under-19s in 2018.

In the club game he played for Old Belvedere, Dublin University, and Lansdowne in the Energia All-Ireland League, and was voted Lansdowne’s Player of the Year last season.

Commenting on today’s announcement, he said: “The opportunity to move to Connacht is something I’m very excited about. I am grateful to everyone at Leinster for all they have done for me this season, and for giving me an opportunity when nothing else was on the table.

“Now I’m really looking forward to making the move to Connacht and hopefully making a similar impact. I loved my time in the age-grade set-up, so I can’t wait to put on the green jersey again.”

Connacht head coach Stuart Lancaster stated: “Jerry has made a big impact in Leinster in his short time there, so we’re delighted he has chosen to join Connacht next season and provide us with further quality at loosehead.

“It speaks volumes that he has fitted in seamlessly in the Leinster front row during many high-profile games, so we are really excited about the impact he can make with Connacht.”