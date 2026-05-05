Opta Facts: Guinness Women’s Six Nations – Ireland v Wales

International rugby returns to Ulster’s Affidea Stadium on Saturday, as the Ireland Women (sponsored by Aon) resume their Guinness Women’s Six Nations campaign with a penultimate round clash with Wales. Check out the Opta Facts, provided by Stats Perform , below.

– Ireland have won 12 of their 16 Guinness Women’s Six Nations matches against Wales since the start of 2010 (L4), including their last two. Only against Italy (W14, L3) have they won more often durin that time

– Ireland have won five of their last six Women’s Six Nations games against sides other than England and France (L1), with each of their last three such wins having come by margins of 26+ points. They have scored 5+ tries in four of those victories

– Ireland have won two and lost one of their previous three Women’s Six Nations fixtures at Affidea Stadium, beating Scotland there in 2022 and 2024, before suffering a first round defeat to France last year. They scored exactly 15 points on each occasion

– Wales have lost all eight of their games in the Women’s Six Nations since the start of the 2025 Championship. However, they have trailed at half-time in just one of their last four, after finding themselves behind at the break in nine straight encounters previously

– Wales have lost each of their last six away matches in the Six Nations, their longest such run in Championship action since another six-match stretch between the 1999 and 2001 editions of the Five Nations, which they ended with a victory in Ireland (13-5 in 2002)

– Wales have put in the most kicks in play of any team in the 2026 Women’s Six Nations (86), while Ireland have amassed the fewest. Wales also rank first for total kicking metres (1990), while Ireland are the only team averaging 30+ metres per kick (35.7)

– Wales (10) and Ireland (9) have made the most turnover-winning tackles of any teams in this year’s tournament. Scott Bemand’s charges also rank first for total turnovers won (25), while Wales have conceded the fewest of any nation (31)

– Ireland (68%) and Wales (62%) have scored a higher share of their points during the first half of their matches than any other teams in the 2026 Championship, with Wales also conceding the lowest share of their points in same period (37%)

– Ireland captain Erin King and Wales winger Jasmine Joyce rank joint-first for turnovers won in this year’s Women’s Six Nations (4 each). King is also the only player to have hit 70+ attacking rucks (115) or 30+ defensive rucks (45) after three rounds

– Of the 90 players to have made 10+ carries so far, Wales duo Kayleigh Powell (10.7) and Keira Bevan (10.6) are two of just four with an average gain of 10+ metres (also Italy’s Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi and France’s Léa Murie). Bevan is also the only player to have evaded 60%+ of the tackle attempts on her this year (69%, minimum 10 tackles faced)