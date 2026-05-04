Briggs: It’s A Joy To Coach Them, I’m Very Proud

Niamh Briggs believes the Ireland Under-21s’ ‘resilience and grit’ shone through as they took the lead after half-time against England and held onto it to record a famous 41-40 victory in the U-21 Women’s Six Nations Series .

The Ireland U-21 Women (sponsored by PwC) made it two wins out of two thanks to a superb seven-try performance in Coventry, which saw them bounce back from a 19-5 deficit and outplay their hosts despite picking up three yellow cards.

They kept up their free-scoring form from their recent opener against Italy, with Jemima Adams Verling, Beth Buttimer (2), and Ailish Quinn all crossing after the break, to add to first-half scores from Katie Corrigan, Róisín Maher, and captain Lucia Linn.

Even when Ireland trailed by 14 points midway through the opening half, head coach Briggs never doubted that her charges would have their periods of dominance against the young Red Roses, and put into practice what they had worked on during ‘a good couple of weeks of preparation’.

“I think we were really lucky to go in at half-time just two points down (at 19-17), and you know, England had played a lot of really good rugby,” she said, speaking in the aftermath at the Nick Newbold Stadium.

“We had been on the back foot for a lot of it. But there is a lot of resilience and grit in this group.

“Look, we challenged them at half-time to get out of their shell and try and take control back in the game, and I thought they did that really, really well. I’m so proud of them.”

The Briggs-led management team and the players have showed great pride in ensuring that the current feelgood factor surrounding Irish Women’s rugby has extended to the Under-21 camp.

Achieving a first ever win over England at U-20 or U-21 level comes just a fortnight after their historic double header with the senior side at Dexcom Stadium, during which they ran in nine tries to beat Italy 55-8.

Just as Scott Bemand’s senior team are building on last year’s Rugby World Cup appearance, the signs of progress are also there within the IRFU’s age-grade pathways, as the Craig Hansberry-coached Ireland U-18s won three of their four Six Nations Festival matches last month, and the U-21s are looking to finish their campaign unbeaten.

They visit Ystrad Mynach next Sunday for a 2pm kick-off against Wales, who were 33-29 winners away to Italy. Going three from three would be a big statement from these young players who dream of following in the footsteps of their U-20 team-mate, Robyn O’Connor, who has won her first two Test caps during this Six Nations window.

Briggs commented: “To be fair to the IRFU, they have invested a massive amount in our pathways. It’s starting to come to fruition now with quality players coming through like these.

“We’re trying to grow and develop our pathway within Ireland, and you know, the strength in depth that we can hopefully push into that senior group.

“So, yeah, it’s a joy to be able to coach them and we’re really excited and just very proud.”

This year’s inaugural U-21 Six Nations Series has evolved from the U-20 Six Nations Summer Series, taking place in April and May for the first time.

The teams all play two home games and one away, or vice versa, with the new format – moving away from a week-long festival in the summer – set to better prepare players for the rhythm of the senior Six Nations tournament.

The U-20 Six Nations Series only came into being in 2024, two years on from the likes of Dannah O’Brien and Aoife Dalton making their Ireland senior debuts as teenagers against Japan. It has proven an important stepping stone, making the route to full international honours even more accessible.

Of the players who were involved in either the 2024 or 2025 U-20 Summer Series, Ruth Campbell, Ivana Kiripati, and O’Connor have since been capped at senior level, while hooker Buttimer was part of Ireland’s Rugby World Cup squad alongside fellow forwards Campbell and Kiripati.

From the U-21 group that Briggs is currently working with, Adams Verling, Buttimer, Quinn, Aoibheann McGrath, Caitríona Finn, and Niamh Gallagher are also part of Bemand’s wider Six Nations squad, some of whom have been travelling reserves in recent weeks.

Winger Corrigan, first capped as an 18-year-old during the 2023 Six Nations, is clearly enjoying her U-21 experience, emerging as the team’s top try scorer with three so far. She is one of eight of the current U-21s who are on national contracts as part of the IRFU Women’s High Performance Programme.

Another one of those is centre Linn, who had an eventful day in Coventry with a try, a yellow card, and a player-of-the-match medal. The former Dolphin player was pivotal to Ireland’s success, making 12 carries and 10 tackles and also showing her leadership skills at key stages.

“It means the absolute world,” she replied, when asked about what the result means to this ambitious Ireland U-21 set-up. “I was crying as soon as the final whistle blew.

“I don’t think I’ve ever beaten an England underage team ever, we’ve always just got hammered by them. So to be able to really put our best foot forward for the next generation, it’s amazing. It’s so inspiring.

“We have such a strong connection throughout our group. It’s something that we really pride ourselves on – how hard we want to work for each other as a team.

“I think that shows in training. We’ve all played underage, through Celtic Challenge. So I think it’s such a great pathway, especially moving into senior.”

The players’ exposure to senior rugby, whether with their clubs or provinces this season, or during the Celtic Challenge campaign with either the Clovers or the Wolfhounds, was evident as they turned the screw on England, going from 19-5 down to establishing a 29-19 lead by the 52nd minute.

They displayed a real efficiency and ruthlessness in attack, scoring an average of 4.6 points per attacking 22-metre entry (9). They made 475.2 metres from 120 carries, and registered 154 tackles, but will be keen to tidy a few things up for Wales, cutting down on the penalty count and tightening up their defence in particular.

The back row unit of Sally Kelly, Quinn, and Adams Verling was very effective, with Ballina youngster Quinn leading the charge with a team-high 20 carries and 17 tackles, just one less than Sarah Delaney. Quinn and Adams Verling grabbed a try each, and blindside Kelly supplied two try assists.

The Ireland U-21s will be aiming to finish the competition on a high in the Rhymney Valley. Linn is hoping that their travelling support will be in full voice again, as they were for the opening two rounds in Galway and Coventry.

“The support means so much. Our home game at Dexcom was amazing. I don’t think I’ve ever played in front of a crowd with that many people.

“Like, everyone’s family being there, it just means so much. It really drives us on, so it’s just great,” added the 20-year-old Munster starlet and Ireland Sevens international.