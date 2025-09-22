Leinster Sign Cahir On Short-Term Deal

Leinster Men’s head coach Leo Cullen has today confirmed a short-term senior contract for prop Jerry Cahir, who starred for Dublin University and Lansdowne in the Energia All-Ireland League in the last couple of seasons.

Cahir has made a name for himself over the last few years in the All-Ireland League’s Division 1A, winning the Dublin University FC Player of the Year award in 2024, and being crowned Lansdowne FC’s Player of the Year last season.

The former Cistercian College Roscrea front rower was involved with Leinster ‘A’ in 2024/25, and helped the province to win the IRFU 150 ‘A’ Men’s Interprovincial Championship title.

His strong form has seen him involved with Leinster’s senior squad over the pre-season period. He came off the bench in the Bank of Ireland pre-season friendly against Cardiff in Tallaght two weeks ago.

Cullen has also issued an injury update ahead of Friday’s BKT United Rugby Championship opener against the DHL Stormers in Cape Town (kick-off 7pm local time/6pm Irish time – live on TG4 and Premier Sports 1).

Will Connors, Brian Deeny, Jordan Larmour, and Robbie Henshaw have all recovered from the injuries that kept them out of the end of season run-in last year and are available for selection.

Leinster and Ireland captain Caelan Doris continues to make good progress as he recovers from a shoulder injury. He is still rehabbing and will not be available for the first few rounds of the United Rugby Championship.

Joe McCarthy had a procedure on a foot injury and will be unavailable for the opening rounds of the URC campaign, and Hugo Keenan, who has had a procedure on a groin injury, will be unavailable for up to three months.