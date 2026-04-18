Corrigan Stars As Ireland Women’s U21s Beat Italy

Katie Corrigan scored two outstanding tries as Ireland eased past Italy to start the Six Nations Women’s U21 Series with a bang in Galway.

The winger showed off her blistering pace to score one try from inside her own half and then another by beating her opposing defender on the outside.

Ireland scored nine tries in total, including a double for hooker Sarah Delaney, while their defence was almost water-tight and turned the ball over repeatedly inside their own five-metre line.

Ireland made five key defensive turnovers in front of their own posts, with flanker Ailish Quinn proving particularly effective, and they soon used that momentum to break the deadlock up the other end.

Corrigan drifted in from her wing and joined a right-to-left attack, with the ball going through the hands and eventually reaching winger Chisom Ugwueru, who dotted down.

Ireland’s driving maul was potent all afternoon and Delaney scored her first try after 17 minutes by muscling her way across following a kick to the corner.

The score flattered Ireland in the opening stages and Italy deservedly broke through when No.8 Elena Errichiello drove over following a maul of their own.

But Ireland upped their game and Delaney soon had her second in similar circumstances, before two yellow cards in two minutes for the visitors had huge implications.

The TMO caught a high tackle from prop Antonella Maione, which resulted in a sin-bin, while second row Luce Florida was pinged for side entry of a maul.

Ireland cashed in with three tries in the final nine minutes of the half. Close-range finishes from Quinn and Roisin Maher came either side of an Italy penalty, before Corrigan capped the first period with an outstanding try as she ran a brilliant support line from midfield, collected a pass, burst through a gap and slalomed to the try line.

The second half was a more docile affair until No.8 Jemima Adams Verling muscled her way over, while Corrigan scored her second by jinking around Rubina Grassi on the right wing and sprinting to the line.

Replacement back Emily Foley completed the 55-8 win late on.