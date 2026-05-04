Connacht Confirm Departure Of Second Most-Capped Player Buckley

Denis Buckley has today announced that he will leave Connacht Rugby at the end of the season, bringing to an end an impressive 17-year association with his home province.

With 275 appearances, Buckley stands alone as Connacht’s second most-capped player of all-time. He joined the province’s Academy in 2009 and made his senior debut in September 2011, coming off the bench against Benetton Treviso in the PRO12.

A cornerstone of the front row since then, he was a member of the squad that won the Guinness PRO12 title in 2016. He made his 100th appearance later that year, followed by his 200th cap in 2021. During his career he was also twice named in the PRO14/URC Team of the Season.

The 35-year-old loosehead released the following statement, saying: “After 17 incredible years, the time has come for me to move on from Connacht Rugby. It’s hard to put into words what this place has meant to me.

“From pulling on the jersey for my first cap against Treviso in 2011 or to reaching 275 caps and becoming the second most-capped player in Connacht’s history, every moment has been a privilege.

“To be part of the province’s journey and to share the pitch with so many great team-mates, coaches, and staff has been something I’ll always be proud of.

“A huge thank you to everyone behind the scenes who keep the wheels turning, and to the fans who have supported us through the highs and the lows – your passion never goes unnoticed and it means more than you know.

“I’d like to extend a special thank you to Creggs RFC – not only for introducing me to the game, but for the constant support behind the scenes, from my early days in underage and Connacht development squads right through my career.

“Most importantly, I want to thank my family for their constant support through every challenge and milestone along the way. And to my wife Gillie – thank you for everything you’ve sacrificed, for your patience, and for being such a steady support.

“I’m so excited for what the future holds for us, especially with the recent arrival of our beautiful daughter, Clodagh.

“As for what’s next, I’m still exploring potential opportunities and I’ll make an announcement on my future in the coming weeks. Whatever happens, I’ll always look back on my time here with huge pride and gratitude. Connacht will always be home.”

Connacht Rugby CEO Willie Ruane has paid tribute to Buckley’s longevity and dedication to his home province.

“Denis has been an incredible servant to Connacht Rugby and we owe him a debt of gratitude for all he has given rugby in Connacht,” he commented.

“Since making his debut 15 years ago, he has embodied the grit and resilience that defines Connacht Rugby, and his 275 appearances since that day is a testament to his durability and professionalism.

“He should also be very proud of the impact he has made on his local club Creggs RFC and the wider Roscommon community, where he has helped to inspire a new generation of players.

“On behalf of the organisation, I want to thank him for everything he has done for Connacht Rugby, and wish him, his wife Gill, and young daughter Clodagh every happiness in the future.”

Connacht head coach Stuart Lancaster added: “In the short time I have worked with Denis, I have been very impressed by his enduring professionalism, and his qualities as a loosehead prop.

“To play 275 times for your home province is an incredible achievement, and a rare quality in professional rugby these days.

“It speaks volumes of his character and commitment to rugby in the west of Ireland, and I want to thank him for all the contributions he has made over his many years at Connacht, and wish him and his family all the best for the future.”