EnergiaAIL Women’s Division Final Preview: UL Bohemian v Blackrock College

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION FINAL:

Sunday, April 26 –

UL BOHEMIAN (1st) v BLACKROCK COLLEGE (2nd), Aviva Stadium, 1.30pm (live TG4/TG4 Player)

Tickets for the #EnergiaAIL finals double header at the Aviva Stadium are on sale from Ticketmaster.ie – buy now.

For supporters coming to the Aviva Stadium, please note the following gates will be open from 12.30pm:

For the West Stand, please enter via gate C

For the South Stand via Q

For the East Stand via O

For Accessible seating via A

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: UL Bohemian: WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWLLW; Blackrock College: LWWWWWWWWWWWWWWLWWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – UL Bohemian: Points: Éabha Nic Dhonnacha 154; Tries: Chloe Pearse 19; Blackrock College: Points: Maggie Boylan 85; Tries: Maggie Boylan 17

Previous Energia All-Ireland League Titles – UL Bohemian: 15 (2001/02, 2002/03, 2003/04, 2004/05, 2005/06, 2006/07, 2008/09, 2009/10, 2010/11, 2011/12, 2012/13, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2023/24, 2024/25); Blackrock College: 6 (1992/93, 1994/95, 1995/96, 1996/97, 2007/08, 2022/23)

Preview: There has been little between these teams this season. UL Bohemian and Blackrock College finished level on points at the top of the table, with scoring difference seeing the Limerick outfit hold onto pole position, while there were two away wins at Stradbrook and Annacotty.

First-year head coaches Sarah Quin and Niall Neville have set high standards for their respective squads, with both overseeing 17 wins from 19 outings. Quin had big shoes to fill following the departure of club legend Fiona Hayes, who coached UL Bohs to back-to-back All-Ireland League titles.

However, a terrific unbeaten run from September through March told you all about UL’s motivation to claim a famous three-in-a-row at the Aviva Stadium. The club last achieved the feat as part of a five-in-a-row between 2009 and 2013, and top the roll of honour with a record 15 league crowns.

Blackrock have been almost foot perfect since a 21-12 opening day defeat at home to Bohs. Railway Union, last season’s beaten finalists, have been the only other team to beat ‘Rock as they reached their first final since December 2022, and set up a maiden trip to the home of Irish Rugby.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Do not be surprised if Sunday’s final is as tight as last year’s one, which was decided right at the death by Eilís Cahill’s try at the end of a last-gasp Bohs onslaught. Winning league honours, and the Player of the Year award, proved to be a springboard for Cahill to win her first Ireland caps.

That offers plenty of encouragement to the many talented players dotted across the UL and Blackrock line-ups, although former Ireland international Hannah O’Connor, the Dubliners’ captain and second top scorer, unfortunately misss out having lost her battle to return in time from a foot injury.

Another Ireland-capped forward, Maeve Óg O’Leary, will lead Blackrock into battle, as she did in the recent 18-10 semi-final win over Railway. Neville has been able to pick an unchanged team, the back-line featuring Méabh Deely, 17-try winger Maggie Boylan, and Wolfhounds out-half Abby Moyles.

O’Leary is back from the Celtic Challenge and brings a huge influence from the back row, intriguingly coming up against several of her Munster team-mates tomorrow. Look out for USA prospect Sam Brackett at hooker, and lock Kate Jordan who has been training with the Ireland squad.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Eimear Corri Fallon, who retired from international rugby following the Rugby World Cup, is a quality addition to ‘Rock’s bench. UL have also been able to bring in some potential gamebreakers, with Chisom Ugwueru and Ireland squad member Caitríona Finn named as replacements.

The back-to-back winners’ starting XV has a settled look to it, and is bolstered by another Ireland hopeful, Alana McInerney, who returns on the left wing. She started the club season with 11 tries in five matches, and reconnects with Aoife Corey and Clara Barrett in a dangerous back-three.

Bohs captain Chloe Pearse has had an excellent campaign again, leading the charge with a competition-high 19 tries. She is joined in the back row by impactful newcomers Caoimhe Murphy and Ava O’Malley, the latter hailing from Kerry. Connacht’s Éabha Nic Dhonnacha has impressed as the division’s leading scorer with 154 points.

As ever with the Women’s Division finals in recent years, this is a tough one to call. Quinn’s charges boast the league’s most prolific attack this season, while Blackrock proudly hold the best defensive record. Thrills and spills are guaranteed, with the last two deciders at the Aviva averaging 69.5 points and 11.5 tries.

UL BOHEMIAN: Aoife Corey; Clara Barrett, Éabha Nic Dhonnacha, Stephanie Nunan, Alana McInerney; Kate Flannery, Abbie Salter-Townshend; Ciara O’Dwyer, Lily Brady, Ciara McLoughlin, Clodagh O’Halloran, Claire Bennett, Caoimhe Murphy, Ava O’Malley, Chloe Pearse (capt).

Replacements: Saoirse Crowe, Niamh Corless, Mary Maher, Anaïs Jubin, Chisom Ugwueru, Abaigeal Connon, Caitríona Finn, Holly O’Dwyer.

BLACKROCK COLLEGE: Méabh Deely; Andi Murphy, Ella Durkan, Catherine Martin, Maggie Boylan; Abby Moyles, Lauren Farrell McCabe; Aoife Moore, Sam Brackett, Christy Haney, Clíodhna Ní Chonchobhair, Kate Jordan, Nikki Gibson, Carrie O’Keeffe, Maeve Óg O’Leary (capt).

Replacements: Ann-Marie Rooney, Megan Brodie, Ava Fannin, Eimear Corri Fallon, Lisa Mullen, Sarah Moody, Cara Martin, Jill O’Toole.

Referee: Jack MacNeice (IRFU)

Assistant Referees: Siobhán Daly, Alana Kerr (both IRFU)

Television Match Official: Colin Stanley (IRFU)

Pre-Match Quotes: Clodagh O’Halloran (UL Bohemian) – “I suppose the minute that whistle goes, it’s just another game of rugby. Obviously the nerves can build up beforehand, like for any player, but once that whistle goes, I’m pretty sure it is just game on now for everyone.

“Standards you probably bring up a little notch for everyone because it’s a big stage, lovely pitch to play on. But yeah, I’m pretty sure for both teams the minute that whistle goes, it’s going to be hell for leather.

“We know Blackrock are going to bring a big crowd up in Dublin and they like to be loud, especially in their home game, so we’re expecting that. What happens on the pitch is what’s going to happen for the 80 minutes, and hopefully we’ll get over the line again.

“I don’t know how Quiny is going to pick the starting team with the way training’s going this week. It’s really good to see, it is so competitive.

“We’ve been training with our seconds the whole year round as well, and a lot of them have come in to help us throughout the year, which is amazing.

“We had a big session on Tuesday night, digging the heads off each other, as you’d say in Limerick! There’s a recovery session too, and then just walking through plays and stuff for Thursday to get ready for Sunday.”

Maeve Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College) – “UL are going for their 16th title, so there is no doubt that they have such a wealth of experience among their playing group, first of all, and then obviously in this championship rugby setting as well. It is going to be a difficult fixture, but I think that’s what you want.

“You want to be playing these big games. You want to be playing this sort of rugby, and I think from Blackrock’s perspective, we’re peaking at such a good time in the season. We’re really ready for it.

“I think having Railway in the semi for that, to set us up for a tough final as well, has been very good preparation for us. Obviously you start the season where the top four teams are playing each other and then you end the season on that note too.

“So we were happy with how we came through that. We obviously had that loss to Railway (in early March), which I suppose lit a fire under us, but then to be able to go down to Annacotty and take that win has been important.

“We know we’re coming up against such an experienced championship side, but from our perspective and our preparation, we think we couldn’t be in a better spot.”

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, September 27, 2025: Blackrock College 12 UL Bohemian 21, Stradbrook; Saturday, March 28, 2026: UL Bohemian 7 Blackrock College 17, Annacotty

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: UL Bohemian to win

Keep up to date with all the latest news in our dedicated website hub at www.irishrugby.ie/energiaail, and follow #EnergiaAIL on social media channels.