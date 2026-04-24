O’Leary: We’re Focusing On Ourselves And Backing What We Have

Long before a ball is kicked or a whistle is blown, finals have a way of announcing themselves. They arrive in conversations at training, in quiet moments on long drives home, in the weight sessions that go a little longer than usual, and in the awareness that everything built across a season now hinges on one performance.

For Blackrock College that moment has arrived again after a long wait, and for Maeve Óg O’Leary, it carries a significance that stretches far beyond the 80 minutes that await at the Aviva Stadium.

Sunday’s Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division final against UL Bohemian (kick-off 1.30pm – tickets are available to buy here) is more than just a clash between two of the best teams in the country.

It is a meeting of ambition and legacy, of a Blackrock team building to climb to the top step once again and a UL Bohs outfit chasing a historic three-in-a-row and a record 16th title.

It is also a showcase moment for Irish Women’s club rugby, a chance to take centre stage in one of the most iconic venues in Irish sport. For O’Leary, the magnitude of the occasion is impossible to ignore, but it is also something she embraces with a sense of wonder.

“It’s so exciting, we absolutely can’t wait,” she told IrishRugby.ie. “Obviously four years ago, we would have been in Energia Park, so definitely a different final.

“It was quite a while ago, but our initial final date was actually cancelled because of the weather. It was snowing, so it got rescheduled.

“So the fact that it is nice and bright, I think the weather’s meant to be good. And of course, we’re in the Aviva. It’s very exciting, not just for the club, obviously, but for Women’s rugby to be playing in there is unbelievable.”

That sense of excitement is layered with perspective. O’Leary knows what it means to fight for the chance to play on days like this. Her journey has not been straightforward.

At a stage where many players might have questioned whether they would return to the sport, she was navigating the long and often lonely road back from double knee surgery.

Last season she made her way back into contention, contributing to a Blackrock side that pushed hard for a final place but ultimately fell short, losing by just three points to UL Bohs in the last-four.

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It was a campaign that tested her both physically and mentally, forcing her to rebuild not just strength, but confidence. But just over twelve months after that semi-final defeat, the Aviva Stadium looms, and those injuries are a thing of the past.

“It’s going to be a huge privilege. I think that you kind of forget about the injuries when big days like this do come around.

“I think the fact that it’s in your club jersey as well, where you start off, where you learn to play, where you develop into like a full person and a full player. It means all the more because of that.

“I still nearly had those injuries in the back of my mind earlier in the season. I was still just trying to work through, getting back and rehabbing week in, week out still, but now kind of forget about those worries and it’s all behind me.

“I can’t wait to get into the Aviva. It’s unbelievable that the club finals have been moved there and that we’ve the opportunity to do this. And I’m just so proud to be able to do it with my club as well.”

That pride is rooted in something deeper than results. Blackrock is not just a club, it is a place where players grow, where identities are formed, and where connections are built that extend far beyond rugby.

For Ireland international O’Leary, wearing the famous blue and white hooped jersey carries meaning that cannot be replicated elsewhere, and to get back to wearing it last season was a big moment for her.

That connection with the club has been evident throughout the current campaign during which Blackrock built serious momentum with 17 wins in 19 matches. Their 18-10 semi-final triumph over Railway Union was perhaps the clearest indication of how far they have come.

Railway, a team synonymous with consistency and success, had reached five consecutive finals, and were Blackrock’s opponents in December of 2022 when a Ben Martin-coached ‘Rock came out on top 27-7 at Energia Park.

Going into their semi-final meeting two weeks ago, Niall Neville’s charges were battle-hardened, experienced, and accustomed to winning when it mattered most.

Facing Railway in a semi-final was always going to be a defining test, and for O’Leary on her return to club action for the first time since December due to her Celtic Challenge commitments, it was a big day, especially as she deputised for the injured Hannah O’Connor as captain.

“It was unbelievable. Obviously having Railway in a semi-final is such a tough battle. They’re obviously, I was only chatting with Niamh Byrne yesterday, they’ve been in the last five finals, which is insane to think. They’re such a championship team.”

And tough it was. The game unfolded as a war of attrition, with both teams pushing each other to the limits of their physical and mental reserves. Maggie Boylan’s try had given Blackrock the early momentum, and Lauren Farrell McCabe’s score just after the break made it 12-0.

Although Railway never gave up, and were soon only two points adrift, Ella Durkan’s reliable right boot, adding two penalties to an earlier conversion, sealed the hosts’ passage through in front of their Stradbrook faithful.

“Coming up against that experience in the semi-final was always going to be really, really tough. It was one of the toughest games I think we all agreed that we played during the season, so to hear the final whistle go was unreal.

“Obviously it is the goal that you set out at the start of the year. It’s what are the top three things we’re aiming for, and it was definitely to find ourselves in the Aviva. We were delighted.

“I think the celebrations on the field really just showed how hard the game was. We had to dig really, really deep at times coming up against like massively strong players for Railway. So it was class, and I suppose all eyes now are on the Aviva.”

That moment, the release, those celebrations, the shared understanding of what had just been achieved, was a reflection of everything Blackrock had invested in their Energia All-Ireland League season.

That ability to dig deep has become a defining characteristic of this Blackrock group. It is not just about attacking flair or defensive organisation, it is about resilience, about the willingness to stay in the fight when the game becomes uncomfortable.

“I think our mindset really is it’s all about who’s going to live in those big, massive defensive battles. That is how our semi-final went. It was who was able to just keep their head above water and really get through those big defensive shifts,” explained the 26-year-old from Ballina, County Tipperary.

“Obviously we were lucky to come out on top, but we understand the need and the fight that is going to be needed to take down a team like UL. So we’re really living in that and understanding that we need to go to work for 80 minutes and it’s just going to be such a deeply-fought game, I guess.

“We know that it’s going to be who can stay in it for the longest. So I think we’re just really, really willing to go to work for 80 minutes or I think it was something like 83 last year or so, however (many) extra minutes it is.

“But I know that we understand the fight that is needed. We won’t be looking at any of the headlines. We’re going to truly be focusing on ourselves down here, and backing what we have down here.

“But we understand that this is not going to by any means be an easy game or anything like that. We’re playing the best championship team in Ireland. So we definitely are going to be living in those tough, tough battles in the trenches for as long as we need.”

That mindset will be tested again on Sunday afternoon against a UL Bohemian squad that thrives in those exact conditions. With back-to-back final wins at this venue and a squad rich in experience, Bohs bring a level of intensity that few teams can match.

However, following a gruelling encounter with Railway to get them to the final, and beating the Red Robins 17-7 at Annacotty last month, Blackrock are nicely primed coming into this eagerly-awaited decider.

“UL are going for their 16th title, so there is no doubt that they have such a wealth of experience among their playing group, first of all, and then obviously in this championship rugby setting as well. It is going to be a difficult fixture, but I think that’s what you want.

“You want to be playing these big games. You want to be playing this sort of rugby, and I think from Blackrock’s perspective, we’re peaking at such a good time in the season. We’re really ready for it.

“I think having Railway in the semi for that, to set us up for a tough final as well, has been very good preparation for us. Obviously you start the season where the top four teams are playing each other and then you end the season on that note too.

“So we were happy with how we came through that. We obviously had that loss to Railway (in early March), which I suppose lit a fire under us, but then to be able to go down to Annacotty and take that win has been important.

“We know we’re coming up against such an experienced championship side, but from our perspective and our preparation, we think we couldn’t be in a better spot.”

But rather than being intimidated by a side who love to see April play-off rugby circled on their calendar, Blackrock see this as an opportunity. Their preparation has reflected that mindset. Training sessions have been designed to mirror the intensity and physicality of the challenges they expect to face.

It will be a collective effort, with every player contributing to the standard. A balance of pushing hard while staying sharp, is crucial in the lead-up to a final. It ensures that the squad arrives not just physically prepared, but mentally ready for what lies ahead.

“We know exactly how intense the games are going to be, so that’s how we’re trying to train. Whether you’re in attack or in ‘D’, we’re trying to replicate what our opposition is going to bring to us.

“But we know now if we can prepare our best in training, intensity-wise, that it will pay off on the day. So there’s been a big lift in it and kudos to every single one of the girls down here.

“We’re trying to beat each other up while also not injuring ourselves as much as possible ahead of the big fixtures.”

O’Leary’s own preparation has been shaped by a season that has seen her move between different squads and environments. From captaining Munster to a memorable Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship crown last September to helping the Wolfhounds to retain the Celtic Challenge trophy, and back to Blackrock, she has experienced a variety of playing styles, coaching approaches, and competitive settings.

Now as a proud Munster woman going up against many of her Munster team-mates who are in the red of UL Bohs, it will certainly add to the occasion.

“I remember the first game of the season, they were up here and we had literally just won the Interpros a couple of weeks previous. I don’t know if I love playing against them or if I hate it because it’s obviously such a physical battle,” acknowledged the dynamic back rower.

“I know how good they are and what they can bring to that UL team. But also it’s unreal to come up against them, and I suppose, while I know the dark arts that take place in Munster and what we bring there, UL has such a wider contingent of players too.

“You know some elements and you don’t know other elements, but it is actually class to be able to play against them. I look forward to it, but it is one of those ones you don’t know if you love it or hate it. It’s bittersweet playing against them.”

That perspective has reinforced her appreciation of the opportunity in front of her. Playing in an All-Ireland League final, in the Aviva Stadium, is not something she takes for granted.

Yet for all the excitement, there is a clear focus within the group. Blackrock are not getting carried away by the occasion. They understand that finals are unpredictable, that past results count for little, and that everything comes down to execution on the day.

Standing in their way is a UL Bohemian team that knows how to win finals. Their experience, their depth, and their ability to perform under pressure make them formidable opponents. But for Blackrock, this is not about who they are playing, it is about what they can produce.

For O’Leary, getting to run out with ‘Rock at the home of Irish Rugby is also deeply personal. The journey back from injury, the hours spent rebuilding strength and confidence, the patience required to trust her body again. All of it has led to this moment.

As she prepares to give her all this weekend in pursuit of All-Ireland League glory, she does so with a sense of gratitude as much as ambition. Once referee Jack MacNeice blows his whistle, the noise of the crowd, the scale of the stadium, and the significance of the occasion will fade into the background.

What will remain is the game itself, the collisions, the carries, the tackles, the moments that define finals. For O’Leary, it is the culmination of a journey that has tested her in every possible way. And in those 80 minutes, everything will be on the line.

“I think that obviously I’ve been in the club for years now and my heart and soul is with this team, there’s no doubt about it. So yeah, it meant a huge amount (to get here), especially beating Railway as well, one of our Dublin rivals.

“It was tough, but such a privilege and such an honour to be able to just slot (back into the team) in like that. We’re lucky. It is difficult when you’ve team players coming in and out, but trying to stay in touch when you’re away is like the key thing there really.

“I think all fixtures aside that have happened this season, this is a final and literally anything can happen in a final. So you just have to control what you can, and I think that if we have that kind of steely mindset going into it, that will do nothing but benefit us.

“But no matter what result has happened during the year, at the start or the end of the season, anything can happen at the weekend and we’re going to control what we can and go absolutely hard for that 80-85 minutes,” she added.

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