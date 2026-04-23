O’Halloran: Once The Whistle Goes, It Will Be Hell For Leather

Big days have a way of bringing everything full circle. For Clodagh O’Halloran , walking out onto the Aviva Stadium pitch this weekend is not just another final. Tickets for the Energia All-Ireland League finals double header are available to buy here .

It is the latest chapter in a journey that has spanned nearly a decade with UL Bohemian RFC. A journey that has taken her from the fringes of a title-winning squad to becoming one of its most trusted leaders.

As UL Bohemian prepare to step onto the biggest stage in Irish club rugby once again this Sunday for the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division final (kick-off 1.30pm), O’Halloran does so with the weight of experience behind her and the hunger of unfinished business still driving her forward.

At 29, she is no longer the travelling reserve in a debut season, who first tasted success in 2017, nor the replacement soaking up the atmosphere of back-to-back titles.

She is now a cornerstone of a side chasing another three-in-a-row for the Limerick club, a leader in the engine room, and a player who understands better than most what it takes to win, and how easily it can slip away.

“Delighted now we got through in the end,” she told IrishRugby.ie, reflecting on their recent 24-17 semi-final win over Old Belvedere in Annacotty.

“The weather was a bit mad, wasn’t it? But I suppose we were prepared for it throughout the season, long season it was too.

“We were delighted to get over the line in the semi-final and make our way to the Aviva again – nearly our home pitch now, you could say! Third year in a row.”

There is a quiet confidence in that remark, not arrogance, but familiarity. Finals, for this group at the Aviva Stadium, have become a habit in recent seasons, but O’Halloran is quick to ground that perspective in reality.

“It’s very easy to get carried away and read into it like, ‘Yeah, it’s our third year there’. But at the end of the day, it’s one game, one 80 minutes that we’ve trained all year for and that is what’s most important.”

That clarity has been shaped over years of experience, from her debut against Railway Union in 2016, through to the highs and lows of finals rugby.

The versatile forward, who hails from Kilkishen, County Clare, was there in 2017 and 2018 when UL Bohs defeated Old Belvedere to become back-to-back champions, learning her trade on the fringes of a dominant squad.

She started the 2019 final in the back row alongside the Red Robins’ current head coach Sarah Quin, only to experience the heartbreak of defeat to Railway. Those contrasting experiences have shaped her understanding of finals.

“I suppose the minute that whistle goes, it’s just another game of rugby. Obviously the nerves can build up beforehand, like for any player, but once that whistle goes, I’m pretty sure it is just game on now for everyone.

“Standards you probably bring up a little notch for everyone because it’s a big stage, lovely pitch to play on. But yeah, I’m pretty sure for both teams the minute that whistle goes, it’s going to be hell for leather.”

Blackrock College, their opponents on Sunday, will ensure exactly that. The Dubliners have already shown their capability this season, defeating UL 17-7 in Limerick in the final round of the regular season. It adds an extra layer of intrigue to a final that already promises intensity.

“We know they’re going to bring a big crowd up in Dublin and they like to be loud, especially in their home game, so we’re expecting that. What happens on the pitch is what’s going to happen for the 80 minutes, and hopefully we’ll get over the line again.”

Preparation, however, has not been straightforward. The table toppers’ league campaign has been defined as much by disruption as it has by dominance.

Injuries and Celtic Challenge and international commitments have meant a lot of reshuffling, testing the depth and resilience of the squad which shone through during an impressive 16-match winning streak. That run was halted in the last two rounds by Railway and Blackrock.

“We were disappointed with our last two games in the last two rounds of the league. But look, a lot of it was our own kind of silly mistakes that we know we have to tweak. And again, in the semi-final, we definitely tidied up a few things. It’s going to happen.

“It was a long season. We kind of saw it coming with a lot of players gone. Even the two games we played against Blackrock alone were two completely different teams. And again, for the final, it’s going to be a completely different team again.”

But if there has been disruption, there has also been opportunity. Younger players have stepped up for Quin’s chares, making significant contributions throughout the year.

“We have Kate Flannery back and we’ve Aoife Corey, so they are nice additions to bring into the back-line for us. So proud of the girls. We had, I think, it was nearly 14, 15 players gone through Celtic Challenge or injuries.

“And like, we’ve so many young girls in, for example Caoimhe Murphy. She’s been an absolute superstar for us in the back row there, and we have Anaïs (Jubin) from France that’s over.

“They’ve just slotted in and did their work the whole year long. So yeah, we’re just so proud of the girls, the effort they’ve put in.”

She continued: “We have a nice kind of cohort of experienced players too there that, I suppose, are a bit done with the Celtic Challenge. I won’t say they’re too old, but more mature now and just want to play a bit of club.

“But we’re delighted to have that cohort of players. Like Lily (Brady), Claire Bennett, Abbie Salter-Townshend at nine, and Éabha Nic Dhonnacha. To have them as a cohort of our team the whole way through.

“And we’re just trying to bring the young players in and build every game. But yeah, hopefully now we’ll pull it together for the final again.”

For O’Halloran personally, this season has been about consistency. Having missed last year’s final through injury, watching on as her team-mates retained the trophy in dramatic fashion, she made it a priority to stay fit and make a big contribution on the pitch in 2025/26.

“I was out injured with my ankle last year,” she recalled. “So I think it was nearly worse watching her from the sideline that we went the whole way up to score that try (through Eilís Cahill) in the last minute. Nearly hard to believe still, thinking back, how we kind of snatched it in the end.

“But I suppose it just shows that every minute counts, every little tackle, every little detail, it all counts at the end of the day. That’s the game of rugby, that’s why we love the game, It can be so challenging at times and so different than I suppose, a one-score game.”

Determined not to miss out again, the Munster ace has delivered a season of remarkable durability, being ever-present in the Bohs starting XV, either as a flanker or a lock, and scoring tries against Ennis (2), Galwegians, and Old Belvedere.

“We were only chatting the other day, it’s so funny, myself, Chloe (Pearse), and Ciara McLoughlin are the only three players that have played every single game this year, which is amazing.

“My main goal was to stay fit and healthy for the year, and obviously get to the Aviva. But for me personally, it was staying fit and healthy, because I’m not getting any younger either!

“To get there again now this year, it’s just amazing. It’s even more special now that I get to be on the pitch with the girls again.”

Her role within the team has evolved over time. Once a young player learning from established Ireland internationals, she is now one of the leaders setting standards for the next generation.

To see prop Cahill make her Ireland debut as the Bohs squad left Annacotty after that semi-final success, trying to catch the end of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations opener, was a moment in itself.

The celebrations from reaching another Energia All-Ireland League final continued when one of their own made their way onto the pitch at the home of England Rugby, watched on a TV screen much closer to Annacotty than Twickenham.

“And that’s why we play rugby, I suppose, that’s why we train hard and to get that Irish jersey for Eilís, it’s a long time coming for her because we know how good she is. Obviously she’s a huge loss to us, to get over the line for tries for us.

“But yeah, we’re so proud of her and she’s doing amazing up in Ireland camp, we are hearing back. So hopefully she gets a few more caps under her belt, no doubt.”

She speaks with pride about team-mates stepping up to higher levels, even when it means losing them for key matches. That broader perspective, valuing development as much as results, reflects a club that has built sustained success over the years, and is chasing more this weekend.

The pipeline of talent in Limerick and the surrounding areas continues to strengthen, ensuring that UL Bohs remain as competitive as ever in the top tier of Irish club rugby.

“We’ve just been so lucky, to be honest, with the group of players coming through now. There’s even more coming, which is brilliant. There’s so many underage girls teams around Limerick now. We get a few from Tipp too, which is nice to see.

“But then again, I suppose they’re doing so good. They’re being picked for other teams then above us. So we don’t really get to see all of them all year. But you know, we’re always so proud of them for doing their thing on the pitch.

“It’s bi days like AIL finals then that they can come back into and enjoy the game. I know it’s great to have two of the girls back (this week) and hopefully Jane Clohessy will recover soon and be back up at camp again.”

As the final approaches, competition for places in the Bohs matchday squad is fierce, reflecting the depth within the group. That competition extends beyond the first team, with the wider squad playing a crucial role.

The week leading into the final has a familiar rhythm. They have been here in the past two Aprils. Nothing has changed, intense sessions balanced with recovery and tactical preparation.

It is a routine built on years of experience, but one that still carries the excitement of the bi occasion ahead. For O’Halloran, this final represents more than just another game. It is a chance to add another chapter to an already remarkable career, and an opportunity to contribute to something historic.

UL Bohs’ pursuit of a three-in-a-row is not just about silverware. It is about legacy, the most-decorated club in the history of the national competition chasing a record 16th league title.

And at the heart of that pursuit is a player who has seen it all, the highs, the lows, the near misses, and the triumphs. O’Halloran’s own journey in the red jersey reflects the evolution of both the player and the club.

“I don’t know how Quiny is going to pick the starting team with the way training’s going this week. It’s really good to see, it is so competitive.

“We’ve been training with our seconds the whole year round as well, and a lot of them have come in to help us throughout the year, which is amazing.

“We had a big session on Tuesday night, digging the heads off each other, as you’d say in Limerick! There’s a recovery session too, and then just walking through plays and stuff for Thursday to get ready for Sunday,” she added.

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