IRFU Provides Further Update On Energia All‑Ireland League Women’s Division Review

Following consultation at provincial and Club level, further consideration was given to the recommendations arising from the ongoing review of the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division . The discussion reflected both the current strength of the Club game and the rapidly evolving landscape of women’s rugby following recent strategic announcements.

The IRFU reaffirms that its core principle of growing the game remains central to all decisions regarding the domestic and representative pathway structures. This commitment is reflected in the Union’s long‑term ambition to develop a minimum of two representative teams per province, aligning with Irish Rugby’s broader strategy to build sustainable women’s provincial pathways and representative teams competing in maximally competitive competitions.

However, the IRFU also recognises the importance of staying grounded in the realities of the current playing environment. At present, the number of clubs operating at the required competitive level is not sufficient to support the immediate implementation of a structure featuring a minimum of two provincial teams within the framework for the All-Ireland League Women’s Division.

As a result, IRFU leadership and the Rugby Committee have agreed that the requirement for minimum provincial representation will be paused. This pause will remain in place until there is clear evidence that provincial programmes and club standards have developed sufficiently to ensure meaningful and competitive participation across all teams.

League Structure for the 2026/27 Season

Beginning next season, the Energia All‑Ireland League Women’s Division will move from 10-12 teams and will directly go to a 6:6 split structure, operating across Division 1A and Division 1B.

Placings will be determined by finishing positions in the current season:

the top six ranked teams will compete in Division 1A , with the remaining teams forming Division 1B.

, with the remaining teams forming Division 1B. From the 2026/27 season onward, meritocracy will apply , with promotion and relegation between Divisions 1A and 1B, and between Division 1B and the provincial qualifying leagues.

, with promotion and relegation between Divisions 1A and 1B, and between Division 1B and the provincial qualifying leagues. The promotion relegation between 1A and 1B will be decided as follows: The lowest ranked team in 1A will play off against the highest ranked team in 1B. The winner of this game will either retain their position in 1A or be promoted from 1B.

Promotion from the qualifying leagues to 1B will be decided as follows: The 4 provincial qualifying league winners will play a semi-final and final series with the eventual winner playing in an All‑Ireland League play off against the lowest ranked team in 1B. The winner of this game will either retain their position in 1B or be promoted from their qualifying league to 1B.

In addition to the league, there will be a cup competition:

The teams will be divided into three groups of four, playing three rounds.

The top team from each group, along with the best runner-up overall, will progress to the semi-finals, followed by a final.

The IRFU will actively monitor league and provincial performance throughout the season. Should further adjustments be required in future years, Clubs and provinces will receive ample notice.

The review process will remain ongoing, with continuous engagement planned between the Committee, provincial representatives, and Clubs.