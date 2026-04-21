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Men’s Junior Intrepro Series Kicks Off This Weekend

News

21st April 2026 11:16

By Editor

Curtis Pollock lifts the cup 10/5/2025

Captain Curtis Pollock lifts the trophy in sunny Dromore as Ulster are crowned back-to-back IRFU Junior Men's Interprovincial champions ©INPHO/Andrew Paton

The Men’s Junior Interpro Series kicks off this weekend with Ulster aiming to win their third title on the trot.

The Northern provinice start their defence on Saturday with a trip to Cork to face Munster, while Connacht are at home to Leinster on the same day.

Men’s Junior Interprovincial Series 2026

Saturday, April 25, 2pm

Connacht v Leinster, Ballyhaunis RFC
Munster v Ulster, Sunday’s Well RFC

Saturday, May 2, 2pm

Leinster v Munster, DLSP FC
Ulster v Connacht, Enniskillen RFC

Saturday, May 9, 2pm

Munster v Connacht, Castleisland RFC
Ulster v Leinster, Lisburn RFC

 