Men’s Junior Intrepro Series Kicks Off This Weekend

The Men’s Junior Interpro Series kicks off this weekend with Ulster aiming to win their third title on the trot.

The Northern provinice start their defence on Saturday with a trip to Cork to face Munster, while Connacht are at home to Leinster on the same day.

Men’s Junior Interprovincial Series 2026

Saturday, April 25, 2pm

Connacht v Leinster, Ballyhaunis RFC

Munster v Ulster, Sunday’s Well RFC

Saturday, May 2, 2pm

Leinster v Munster, DLSP FC

Ulster v Connacht, Enniskillen RFC

Saturday, May 9, 2pm

Munster v Connacht, Castleisland RFC

Ulster v Leinster, Lisburn RFC