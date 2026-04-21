Men’s Junior Intrepro Series Kicks Off This Weekend
The Men’s Junior Interpro Series kicks off this weekend with Ulster aiming to win their third title on the trot.
The Northern provinice start their defence on Saturday with a trip to Cork to face Munster, while Connacht are at home to Leinster on the same day.
Men’s Junior Interprovincial Series 2026
Saturday, April 25, 2pm
Connacht v Leinster, Ballyhaunis RFC
Munster v Ulster, Sunday’s Well RFC
Saturday, May 2, 2pm
Leinster v Munster, DLSP FC
Ulster v Connacht, Enniskillen RFC
Saturday, May 9, 2pm
Munster v Connacht, Castleisland RFC
Ulster v Leinster, Lisburn RFC