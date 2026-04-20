Connacht Announce Trevor Woodman As Scrum Coach

Connacht Rugby are delighted to announce the appointment of Trevor Woodman as the club’s new Scrum Coach from next season.

Woodman will bring a wealth of playing and coaching experience at the very highest level of the game. His coaching CV includes over 15 years of working in the English Premiership, including a 12-year stint as part of the coaching team at Gloucester Rugby, where he has built a reputation as one of the finest technical coaches in the game.

He joined Gloucester in 2014 after starting his coaching career in Australia, initially working with Sydney University and as National Scrum Coach with the Australian Rugby Union, before moving back to England to become the Forwards Coach at Wasps, a position he held for four seasons.

His playing career is equally distinguished, most notably winning a World Cup medal with England in 2003, starting as loose-head prop in the final win over Australia in what was one of his 22 caps for his country.

On the club scene he played for Gloucester between 1995 and 2004, making over 140 appearances. He then enjoyed a stint at Sale Sharks before embarking on his coaching career.

Woodman succeeds Cullie Tucker whose departure at the end of the campaign to become Head Coach of the Ireland U20s was announced earlier in the season.

Commenting on his appointment Trevor Woodman says:

“I’m delighted to be joining the Connacht coaching team next season, and there’s plenty of reasons why this is the right move for me. After many years in the Premiership I want to challenge myself in a new environment, so moving to Ireland and joining an exciting club like Connacht, who are on the rise on and off the field, is a perfect fit for me and my family.

“I’m particularly looking forward to working with all the exciting young forwards who have come through the pathway system there and help them in their ongoing development. I’m also very excited by the opportunity to work with Stuart who is one of the most well respected coaches in world rugby, and has been there and done it at the highest level. I can’t wait to make the move, meet all the players and wider staff, and play my part in helping the team to grow and challenge for honours.”

Connacht Rugby’s General Manager of Performance Billy Millard says: “Trevor has an impressive coaching CV and his credentials as a player speak for themselves, His knowledge of the scrum, built on nearly 20 years of experience, is what really made him stand out as a candidate. I know first-hand what an excellent job he has done at Gloucester, and he’s the right man to build on the excellent foundation Cullie has left in this area of the game. I’m sure all the players and coaches will look forward to working with him and we welcome his family to Galway next season.”

Connacht Rugby Head Coach Stuart Lancaster says:

“Trevor has been a brilliant servant to English rugby both as a player and coach, so his move to Connacht next season is great news for all the players and supporters. I’ve followed his coaching career for a long time, and the impact he has made on many young and experienced forwards is clear to see. He really impressed in the interview process on his desire to take on a new challenge and join us here in Connacht and we are looking forward to welcoming him and his family for the start of next season.”

Woodman will officially join the province this summer ahead of pre-season preparations for the 2026/27 campaign.