Stuart McCloskey Shortlisted For Player Of The Tournament

The shortlist for the 2026 Guinness Men’s Six Nations Player of the Championship has been confirmed, recognising four players who delivered outstanding performances across a thrilling and fiercely contested Championship.

Following a Championship defined by its intensity, quality and drama, the nominees are:

Louis Bielle-Biarrey (France)

(France) Stuart McCloskey (Ireland) – vote here for Stu

(Ireland) – Kyle Steyn (Scotland)

(Scotland) Tommaso Menoncello (Italy)

Each player played a pivotal role for their team, producing consistently high-level performances that captured the pace, skill and competitiveness that characterised this year’s Championship.

The four nominees for the Guinness Men’s Player of the Championship award topped the performance statistics charts throughout the Championship, and registered the highest number of fan votes to earn their place in the Team of the Championship, which identifies the top performing player per position.

Of all the players voted into the Guinness Men’s Six Nations Team of the Championship presented by Capgemini, Bielle-Biarrey, McCloskey, Steyn and Menoncello received the highest percentage of fan votes.

France’s Louis Bielle-Biarrey was named the Guinness Men’s Six Nations Player of the Championship in 2025 and is shortlisted once again after another electric campaign. His attacking brilliance and finishing ability made him one of the standout performers of the Championship, and played a vital role in helping his side claim back to back Guinness Men’s Six Nations titles.

Ireland’s Stuart McCloskey earns a deserved nomination following a series of powerful and influential displays in midfield, providing leadership and impact at key moments throughout the Championship, that helped Ireland claim this year’s Triple Crown, and put them within touching distance of this year’s Guinness Men’s Six Nations title.

Scotland winger Kyle Steyn is recognised after leading from the front, combining clinical finishing with tireless work rate to inspire his side across the competition, including two famous victories over England and France.

Italy’s Tommaso Menoncello is on the shortlist for a third successive year, and winner of the award in 2024. Delivering another set of exceptional performances and instrumental in the victories over Scotland and England, the Benneton and Italy star combines skill, speed, power and creativity that has established him as one of the best centres in the sport.

The 2026 Championship will be remembered as one of the most compelling in recent history, with exceptional individual performances underpinning the high standard of competition across all six nations. The winner of the 2026 Guinness Men’s Six Nations Player of the Championship will be decided by a public vote, with fans invited to have their say and recognise the player they believe made the greatest impact.

Voting is now open on the Six Nations Website and will close on Thursday March 26th at 0900am GMT.

Guinness Men’s Six Nations Player of the Championship Stats

Louis Bielle-Biarrey – France

Tries: 9 – Highest in the 2026 championship, and in Championship history

Clean breaks: 19 – Ranked 1st

Try Assist: 4 – Ranked 4th

Defenders beaten – 16 – Ranked 10th

Metres Carried – 366 – Ranked 3rd

Supported breaks – 5 – Ranked 1st

Initial breaks – 14 – Ranked 1st

Oval Ranking – 8.5/10 – Ranked 2nd

Minutes played – 400 – Ranked joint 1st

Stuart McCloskey – Ireland

Try Assist – 6 – Ranked joint 1st

Defenders beaten – 20 – Joint 2nd

Carries – 74 – Ranked 3rd

Dominant contacts – 18 – Ranked 1st (31% dominant)

Tackle attempts – 79 – Ranked 8th (Highest back)

Tackles completed – 62 – 10th (Highest back)

Turnovers won – 8 – Joint 1st (Highest back)

Minutes played – 400 – Ranked joint 1st

Metres carried – 242 – Ranked 11th

Successful offloads – 8 – Ranked 5th

Oval ranking – 8.6/10 – Ranked first

Kyle Steyn – Scotland

Tries – 3

Dominant carries – 8 – Ranked 14th

Defenders beaten- 26 – Ranked 1st (Joint record)

Minutes played – 387 – 18th

Initial breaks – 6 – 6th

Supported break – 2 – 10th

Turnovers won – 3 – 16th (8th highest back)

Metres made – 316 – Ranked 6th

Oval ranking – 8.1/10 – Ranked 7th

Tommaso Menoncello

Tries – 2

Try assists – 1

Defenders beaten – 20 – Joint 2nd

Clean break – 14 – Ranked 3rd

Initial breaks – 11 – Ranked Joint 3rd

Carries – 42 – Ranked 25th

Metres carried – 363 – Ranked 4th

Dominant carries – 11 – ranked 8th (36.7% dominant)

Supported break – 4 – Joint 4th

Turnovers – 7 – Joint 5th

Tackle attempts – 60 – ranked 22nd

Tackles completed – 45 – Ranked 29th

Minutes played – 400 – Joint 1st

Oval ranking – 7.9/10 – Ranked 8th