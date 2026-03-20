Clovers And Wolfhounds Teams Named For Celtic Challenge Semi Finals In Dexcom Stadium

Descom Stadium in Galway will play host to a double header of the Celtic Challenge semi finals on Saturday with the Clovers and Wolfhounds aiming to book their place in the final on March 29.

The two Irish teams finished first and second with the Wolfhounds topping the league, having lost only one game, on 45 points. The Clovers, who lost twice to the Wolfhounds, finished six points behind with Welsh sides Gwalia Lightning and Brython Thunder behind them in the top four.

The Clovers face Gwalia Lightning at 12pm on Saturday with the Wolfhounds taking on Brython Thunder at 3pm.

Denis Fogarty’s Clovers include five of the uncapped players who were named in the Ireland Women’s Squad this week – Beth Buttimer, Aoibheann McGrath, Jemima Adams Verling and Alana McInerney will all start while Eilis Cahill is in the replacements.

Buttimer packs down in the front row between Siobhan McCarthy and Sadhbh McGrath. Aoibhe O’Flynn packs down in the second row with captain Ruth Campbell. Adams Verling and McGrath are both named in the back row alongside Ailish Quinn.

A strong backline sees Emily Lane at scrum half this week alongside Enya Breen. Béibhinn Parsons is named on the left wing with Anna McGann on the right. McInerney is partnered with Niamh Murphy in the centre with Aoife Corey continuing at full back.

Neill Alcorn’s Wolfhounds side include a further two of the uncapped players named in Scott Bemand’s international squad with Sophie Barret and Robyn O’Connor named.

Barret starts again in the front row with India Daley and Linda Djougang. Naoise Smyth and Kate Jordan continue in the second row. The back row is an all international line up of Fiona Tuite, Grace Moore and Erin King.

Alex Connor starts at nine and is joined by Dannah O’Brien at ten. Vicky Elmes Kinlan and O’Connor are on the wings with Aoife Dalton joining Eve Higgins in the centre and Stacey Flood at full back.

Clovers v (Gwalia Lightning, Dexcom Stadium, Saturday March 21st KO 12pm)

15 – Aoife Corey (Munster)

14 – Anna McGann (Connacht)

13 – Alana McInerney (Munster)

12 – Niamh Murphy (Leinster)

11- Béibhinn Parsons (Connacht)

10 – Enya Breen (Munster)

9 – Emily Lane (Munster)

1 – Siobhan McCarthy (Munster)

2 – Beth Buttimer (Munster)

3- Sadhbh McGrath (Ulster)

4 – Ruth Campbell (Leinster) (Captain)

5 – Aoibhe O’Flynn (Munster)

6 – Aoibheann McGrath (Munster)

7 – Ailish Quinn (Connacht)

8 – Jemima Adams Verling (Connacht)

Replacements:

16 – Emma Dunican (Munster)

17 – Ella Burns (Connacht)

18 – Eilís Cahill (Munster)

19 – Faith Oviawe (Connacht)

20 – Rosie Searle (Leinster)

21 – Katie Whelan (Leinster)

22 – Kate Flannery (Munster)

23 – Chisom Ugwueru (Munster)

Wolfhounds v (Brython Thunder, Dexcom Stadium March 21st, KO 3pm)

15 – Stacey Flood (Leinster)

14 – Robyn O’Connor (Leinster)

13 – Aoife Dalton (Leinster) (Captain)

12 – Eve Higgins (Leinster)

11- Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Leinster)

10 – Dannah O’Brien (Leinster)

9 – Alex Connor (Leinster)

1 – Linda Djougang (Leinster)

2 – India Daley (Ulster)

3- Sophie Barrett (Ulster)

4 – Kate Jordan (Leinster)

5 – Naoise Smyth (Leinster)

6 – Fiona Tuite (Ulster)

7 – Grace Moore (IQ Rugby)

8 – Erin King (Leinster)

Replacements:

16 – Sarah Delaney (Leinster)

17 – Hannah Wilson (Leinster)

18 – Caoimhe Molloy (Leinster)

19 –Clíodhna Ní Chonchobhair (Leinster)

20 – Regan Casey (IQ Rugby)

21 – Jade Gaffney (Leinster)

22 – Abby Moyles (Ulster)

23 – Amy Larn (Leinster)