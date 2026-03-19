Four Irish Players In Guinness Men’s Six Nations Team Of The Championship

Four Irish players have been named in the Guinness Men’s Six Nations Team of the Championship, powered by Capgemini.

Ireland captain Caelan Doris and Jack Conan are selected in the back row alongside Scotland’s Rory Darge while Tadgh Beirne is named in the second row alongside Mickaël Guillard of France.

Ireland’s Stuart McCloskey, who finshed the tournament as joint-top for dominant carries (18), try assists (6), and turnovers won (8), is named alongside Italy’s Tommaso Menoncello in the centres.

The team includes one Welsh player, three Italian and Scottish players and four Irish and French players.

Guinness Men’s Six Nations Team of The Championship

1: Rhys Carré (WAL)

2: Giacomo Nicotera (ITA)

3: Simone Ferrari (ITA)

4: Tadgh Beirne (IRE)

5: Mickaël Guillard (FRA)

6: Jack Conan (IRE)

7: Rory Darge (SCO)

8: Caelan Doris (IRE)

9: Antoine Dupont (FRA)

10: Finn Russell (SCO)

11: Louis Bielle-Biarrey (FRA)

12: Stuart McCloskey (IRE)

13: Tommaso Menoncello (ITA)

14: Kyle Steyn (SCO)

15: Thomas Ramos (FRA)