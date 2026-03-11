Ireland Set For Thrilling Nations Championship Fixtures In November

The inaugural season of the Nations Championship will see Ireland kick of the ‘Northern Series’ under Friday Night Lights at Aviva Stadium on November 6th.

Andy Farrell’s men are set for an exicting three weeks at the home of Irish Rugby ahead of the Finals Weekend in London at the end of November.

Kick off times and ticket sale details for Ireland’s games at Aviva Stadium will be confirmed in due course with tickets likely to go on sale to Supporters Cub Members ahead of a general sale in July.

First up for Ireland is Argentina on November 6th. The last time Ireland faced Los Pumas was in 2024 when a strong first half was just enough to hold out for a 22-19 win in an exciting encounter that saw Thomas Clarkson and Sam Prendergast win their first caps.

Next up a week later is a clash with Fiji who also played in 2024. Ireland won that match 52-17 scoring eight tries and giving international debuts to Cormace Izuchukwu and Gus McCarthy.

The third game in November sees the return of World Champions South Africa. The Springboks recorded a powerful victory on their last visit just a few months ago.

A week later Ireland will travel to London for the Finals Weekend, their opposition will be determined by their place in the Northern Hemisphere table following the Southern and Northern Series combined.

Tickets for the Finals Weekend are on sale now here.

The confirmation of Ireland’s November schedule completes the picture with the Summer test against Australia, Japan, and New Zealand already confirmed.

Ireland’s Nations Championship Fixtures

Southern Series

Australia v Ireland, Saturday, July 4, Allianz Stadium, Sydney

Japan v Ireland, Saturday, July 11, TBC

New Zealand v Ireland, Saturday, July 18, Eden Park, Auckland

Northern Series

Kick off times and ticket details will be confirmed in due course.

Ireland v Argentina, Friday, November 6, Aviva Stadium

Ireland v Fiji, Saturday, November 14, Aviva Stadium

Ireland v South Africa, Saturday, November 21, Aviva Stadium

Grand Finals Weekend

Friday 27, Saturday 28 Sunday 29, Allianz Stadium, London – Tickets On Sale Now