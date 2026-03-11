Nations Championship Finals Weekend Tickets On Sale Now

The Nations Championship Finals Weekend will see the 12 strongest international rugby teams and best players in the sport descend on London at the end of November for the blockbuster climax to the new cross hemisphere international rugby tournament.

Tickets are now on general sale for the Finals Weekend, with access to ticket options and prices to suit all fans.

The Nations Championship turns the existing July and November international rugby windows in the calendar into a new and uniquely competitive format where teams form two groups of six to represent the Northern and Southern Hemisphere, all vying to be named the best team in the world this year, as well as establish their respective Hemisphere as the dominant force in international rugby.

Every fixture and point matters to ever team, on the way to the Finals Weekend, and the November ‘Northern Series’ fixtures and venues have been confirmed, turning the Northern Hemisphere into the centre of global rugby for the entire month.

Cities and iconic venues across Europe will host fans from all over the world, as the heavyweight nations representing the Southern Hemisphere travel north of the equator to face their remaining rivals from their opposing group. Vital points will be on offer, to dictate table standings per group and confirm the schedule of fixtures for the Finals Weekend.

Ireland will get proceedings underway and inaugurate the ‘Northern Series’, on Friday November 6th, when Argentina travel to Dublin for an evening clash at the Aviva Stadium. What follows will be an entire month of elite international rugby action featuring the 12 strongest teams and best players in the sport, competing on the global stage.

Iconic venues across the UK, France, Ireland and Italy will host three consecutive weekends of sporting drama. Fixtures include Scotland v Australia, France v South Africa, England v New Zealand, Wales v Japan and Italy v Argentina, and all come laced with historic rivalry, but with the added jeopardy of points, silverware, and titles now on the line.

All routes then lead to London, for the Nations Championship Finals Weekend on 27-29th November. Fans can look forward to three days of double headers at Allianz Stadium, and the two newest titles in international rugby ready to be won. Each team will play their equivalently ranked rival from the opposing Hemisphere group; 6th versus 6th, all the way to 1st versus 1st, when the best team in the world will be decided. Teams are also competing for points on behalf of their group, to decide the winning Hemisphere and define the balance of power in the sport.

Fans can secure their place to be part of history, with the first of its kind Finals Weekend taking over London. There are ticket options and price points to suit all fans, including day tickets which will give fans access to the two fixtures on a given day.

Weekend packages are available, securing access to every fixture across the three days, or there is the ‘Support Your Team’ option, with tickets guaranteeing that fans can watch their team, regardless of the day they end up competing on.

Commenting on the confirmation of the Nations Championship ‘Northern Series’ fixtures and venues, that build toward the Finals Weekend in London, Tom Harrison, CEO of Six Nations Rugby, said: “The Nations Championship Finals Weekend will put the very best teams and players on the global stage, creating an incredible experience unlike anything else in sport. That is why we were committed to creating options and price points that mean as many fans as possible have access to tickets to attend the three days of fixtures in London.

“The major venues and cities confirmed to host the Northern Series fixtures will make the Northern Hemisphere the center of attention for global sport’s fans, before all roads lead to London for the Finals Weekend. This promises to make the entire month of November an incredible experience for players and fans all over the world.”

Brendan Morris, CEO of SANZAAR added: “The Nations Championship is set to deliver an incredible experience for global fans, in world-class sports venues and in a new and uniquely competitive tournament format. Following the July Southern Series, the SANZAAR teams will venture north in November to play the second half off the tournament, and determined to ensure success against the Northern Teams, to then set up an action-packed Finals weekend in London as they seek the newest silverware in international rugby.

“Three days of fixtures, featuring the best teams and players in the world, going head-to-head in London, the Finals Weekend will literally see Hemispheres Collide. Undoubtedly it will deliver rugby that should not be missed. For this reason, we wanted to make sure as many fans as possible had access to experience the Finals Weekend, and with tickets now on sale, there are ticket options and price points to suit every fan.”

Visit the Nations Championship website here for a full list of fixtures