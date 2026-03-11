Win A Signed Ireland Jersey And A Pair Of Guinness Women’s Six Nations Tickets

We’ve teamed up with the British & Irish Lions to bring you an incredible opportunity to attend one of this year’s epic Guinness Women’s Six Nations Matched and win a jersey signed by the Ireland Women’s squad.

You can choose from one of four amazing fixtures:

🏉Red Roses v Ireland, Sat 11 April, Allianz Stadium & Red Roses jersey

🏉Wales v Scotland, Sat 11 April, Principality Stadium & Wales Women’s jersey

🏉Scotland v Red Roses, Sat 18 April, Scottish Gas Murrayfield & Scotland Women’s jersey

🏉 Ireland v Scotland, Sun 17 May, Aviva Stadium & Ireland Women’s jersey

Tickets for all three of Ireland’s home games in the Guinness Women’s Six Nations are on sale now. The Green Wave will be visiting Galway, Belfast and Dublin this season as Ireland take on Italy in Dexcom Stadium, Wales in Affidea Stadium and Scotland at Aviva Stadium in the final round.

That game in Aviva has already broken the record for tickets with over 15,000 sold for what promises to be an historic day in the history of Irish Rugby.

2026 GUINNESS WOMEN’S SIX NATIONS FIXTURES: