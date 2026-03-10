Opta Facts: Under-20 Men’s Six Nations – Ireland U-20s v Scotland U-20s

A fourth successive win and a Triple Crown are within reach for the Ireland Under-20s (sponsored by PwC), who close out the 2026 U-20 Men’s Six Nations against Scotland at Virgin Media Park on Sunday (kick-off 3.15pm). Check out the Opta Facts, provided by Stats Perform , below.

– Ireland have won their last 10 Under-20 Men’s Six Nations matches against Scotland, scoring 5+ tries in each of their last six

– Ireland have also won all nine of their home games against Scotland in the Championship, one of two teams they have an unblemished home record against (also W9 v Italy)

– Under new head coach Andrew Browne, Ireland have won their last three U-20 Six Nations clashes after losing four in a row previously. They have scored 4+ tries in each of those fixtures, with two of their victories coming in games which they trailed in at half-time

– Ireland have won 14 of their previous 16 U-20 Six Nations matches at Virgin Media Park, averaging 4.8 tries scored per game in that time and conceding an average of just 2.8 in return

– Scotland have won just three of their 29 U-20 Six Nations encounters since the start of 2021 (L26), and have lost their last three by double-digit margins, failing to score a single first-half point in either of their last two

– Scotland have won just four of their previous 18 round 5 fixtures in the U-20 Six Nations (L14), the fewest of any team in the Championship, and have lost each of their last five – their longest such run

– Scotland have the highest average possession rate of any team in this year’s U-20 Six Nations (56%). Overall, they have spent 83 minutes in possession of the ball, at least eight more than any other side, and 18 more than Ireland (65 minutes)

– Ireland are the only team to have been successful from 80%+ of their place-kicks in the 2026 Championship (82%, 18/22), while Scotland are one of two sides to have converted less than two-thirds of their place-kicks this year (63%, also France – 61%)

– Ireland are one of just two sides to have made 20+ offloads across the first four rounds (30, also France – 37). Individually, Ireland centre Robert Carney is the only player to have assisted multiple line breaks via offloads this year (2)

– Ireland’s Christopher Barrett, Josh Neill, and Daniel Ryan are three of four players to have scored a joint-high four tries in this year’s U20 Six Nations (also Italy’s Valerio Pelli)

– Ryan gained 178 metres from just six carries against Wales last week. The winger’s average gain of 29.7 metres is the highest of any player in an U-20 Six Nations fixture since Opta have recorded this data (since 2012, mininum 4 carries)

– No player has hit more attacking rucks in the U-20 Six Nations this year than the Scotland trio of Sam Byrd (88), Joe Roberts (79), and Christian Lindsay (77, also Italy’s Carlo Antonio Bianchi). Ireland flanker Neill ranks first for defensive ruck hits (50)