Rory Best Launches Third Walking Challenge For Children With Cancer

Irish rugby legend Rory Best is calling on Ireland’s business leaders to sign up to join him for his third Rory’s Miles to Mayo challenge in aid of Cancer Fund for Children ─ an all-island charity that provides emotional, social and therapeutic support to children, young people and families impacted by cancer.

From 12th-20th September, Rory Best will captain a team of business leaders on a powerful journey – to walk nine marathons in nine days, covering over 235 miles throughout Ireland. Each participant will walk around 50,000 steps daily across Derry/Londonderry, Belfast, Dublin, Kildare, Carlow, Cork, Limerick and Galway before finishing in Cong, Co. Mayo.

Find out more about this charity challenge and how you can get behind Rory Best by visiting https://rorysmiles2mayo.cancerfundforchildren.com/

This is the third chapter in a trilogy of fundraising walks created by the former Ireland and Ulster Rugby captain for Cancer Fund for Children.

Speaking at a launch event in Dublin Rory Best said:

“Every Rory’s Miles to Mayo challenge has been incredibly special and humbling, inspired by Cancer Fund for Children’s ambition to build a second therapeutic short break centre called Daisy Lodge on the shores of Lough Corrib in Cong, Co. Mayo. Across the last five years, I have seen this vision come to life, and this year’s challenge carries even more weight as Daisy Lodge is currently being built and is set to open in spring 2027. I’ve been privileged to turn the sod on this site and to see it go from an empty space full of potential to a working construction site, and finally to a safe space for families has been so amazing.

“I can’t wait to finish my walk there once again, this time with a team of inspirational business leaders by my side. I’m delighted to also have Arachas Corporate Brokers and Kingsbridge Healthcare Group onboard as sponsors. Their support across my fundraising journey has been incredible.”

In 2021, Rory completed his first Rory’s Miles to Mayo challenge, walking 180 miles from Cancer Fund for Children’s first Daisy Lodge in Newcastle, Co. Down to the site of their second centre in Cong, Co. Mayo, raising over €1 million. The second Rory’s Miles to Mayo challenge in 2023 saw Rory walking 220 miles from Dublin’s Aviva Stadium to Cong, raising €1.5 million, breaking ground on the new Daisy Lodge on arrival.

In 2025, Rory’s mantle was taken up by a team of business leaders who took on the 26 Mountains to Mayo challenge, climbing the highest peak in every county across the island of Ireland. Together they raised over €1.8 million.

This year, both campaigns will come together for Rory’s Miles to Mayo – The Trilogy.

Speaking about their support, Joey Wynne, CEO at Arachas said: “We are delighted to once again support Rory’s Miles to Mayo this year and we have been an integral partner since the beginning of the project. We believe in supporting communities all around Ireland and our staff, all around the country, have taken this project to their hearts by organising events, walking, climbing, and cycling to raise money and to support Rory and the Cancer Fund for Children team.

“This year will be no different, as the walk passes several of our offices and we now look forward to the challenge again this year as we approach the realisation of the dream and the opening of the Daisy Lodge facility in Cong, Co. Mayo.”

Founder of Keogh’s Farm Tom Keogh, who has already signed up for September’s Rory’s Miles to Mayo walk, said: “I took part in the 26 Mountains to Mayo challenge last year and was completely blown away by the experience. It was incredible to come together with other business leaders, to put our physical and mental endurance to the test and to raise vital funds for families across the island of Ireland who are navigating the unimaginable hardship of a childhood cancer diagnosis. I’m proud and excited to be stepping away from the farm once again this year, this time with Rory Best on his Miles to Mayo – The Trilogy challenge.”

