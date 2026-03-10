Opta Facts: Guinness Men’s Six Nations – Ireland v Scotland

The Triple Crown is on the line – and potentially the Guinness Men’s Six Nations title too – as the ‘Super Saturday’ action begins with Ireland hosting Scotland at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 2.10pm). Check out the Opta Facts, provided by Stats Perform , below.

– Ireland have won their last eight matches against Scotland in the Guinness Men’s Six Nations, with their last defeat in this fixture coming at Scottish Gas Murrayfield in 2017

– One more win would equal Ireland’s longest winning run against Scotland in any iteration of the Championship, alongside a nine-match streak between 1939 and 1954

– Scotland have won just once in Dublin in the Men’s Six Nations, that victory coming back in 2010 in Ireland’s final game at Croke Park. Ireland have won all seven meetings at the Aviva Stadium since that fixture

– The winners of this match could win the Championship depending on the outcome of the France-England clash later that day. It would be Scotland’s first title since winning the Five Nations in 1999, while it would be Ireland’s seventh in the Six Nations era

– Such a scenario would see Ireland draw level with France and England at the top of the Six Nations roll of honour. Scotland could also pick up their first Triple Crown since 1990, while Ireland have the most in the Six Nations era (8)

– Andy Farrell’s men have won 15 of their 17 Men’s Six Nations encounters in Dublin since the start of 2020. Their only two losses in that period were both against France

– Ireland are unbeaten across their last 30 Championship matches at the Aviva Stadium when leading at half-time (W28, D2)

– Scotland have won their last three Men’s Six Nations games and could win four on the bounce in a single tournament for the first time since winning the Grand Slam in the 1990 Five Nations

– Ireland are the only team to have averaged fewer than two points conceded per defensive 22-metre entry in this year’s Men’s Six Nations (1.9), while Scotland are one of two sides to have scored 3+ points per attacking entry (3.2, also France – 3.3)

– No team has conceded fewer turnovers in the 2026 Championship than Scotland (41, also Wales), while no team has won more turnovers after four rounds than Ireland (28, also Italy). Individually, Scotland flanker Rory Darge ranks first for turnovers won (6)

– Of the 112 players to have made 10+ carries across the tournament so far, Ireland’s James Lowe is the only one averaging 10+ metres gained per carry (10.3). Lowe has scored in three of his last four matches against Scotland, including in last year’s Championship

– Darcy Graham scored two tries during Scotland’s victory over France last week, with that brace making him their leading all-time try scorer in men’s Test rugby (37)

– However, Graham has not scored in three Six Nations matches against Ireland, having touched down at least twice against every other nation (5 v Wales, 3 v France, 2 v England and Italy)

– Finn Russell (494) is just six points away from becoming the fourth player to reach 500 points for Scotland, after Chris Paterson (809), Greig Laidlaw (714), and Gavin Hastings (667). He has scored 25 points against Ireland in the Six Nations, his fewest against any team in the Championship