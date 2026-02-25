EnergiaAIL Men’s Division 1B: Player Rankings – Top Tens

Despite their winning run ending recently, Old Wesley remain in control of their own destiny at the top of Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1B , and can also count on the second tier’s leading points scorer and joint-top try scorer.

Tom Larke’s lead at the top of the scoring charts has been cut to 10 points, with the Old Wesley full-back’s total of points (119) unmoved due to him missing the last two rounds through injury.

Dublin University’s Matty Lynch has been sidelined for three matches, staying on 101 points, but Naas ace Paddy Taylor has taken full advantage, moving onto 109 points thanks to three tries and 11 conversions since the start of the new year.

There is a group of five players tied on nine tries each, following another score from Queen’s University front rower Henry Walker in the last round against UCC.

There are two other hookers up there in City of Armagh’s James McCormick and Old Wesley captain Kieran O’Shea, along with the in-form Taylor, whose Naas side are back in the bottom two, and Instonians full-back Bradley McNamara.

Garryowen winger Sean Sexton has really come alive with five tries in his last two outings, while Des Fitzgerald, the Light Blues captain, is top of the rankings for dominant tackles (25) and second for successful tackles (191), behind Conor Galvin (222) from Munster Senior Cup finalists Highfield.

Highfield forward Dave O’Connell has packed a punch with a division-high 140 carries, and most of the other categories in the Opta statistics, which are collected each match week by Stats Perform, are led by players from Instonians or Naas.

With 1035 match minutes each, Charlie Sheridan and Tadhg Brophy are the Cobras’ ‘iron men’, Inst star McNamara has racked up 1409.2 running metres, 18 line breaks (level with Wesley’s Paidi Farrell), and 67 tackle breaks, and the Belfast club’s player-coach, Paul Pritchard, has the most breakdown steals (22).

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1B – PLAYER RANKINGS AFTER ROUND 13:

POINTS –

Tom Larke (Old Wesley) 119

Paddy Taylor (Naas) 109

Matty Lynch (Dublin University) 101

Owen O’Kane (City of Armagh) 91

Shane O’Riordan (Highfield) 77

Tim Corkery (Blackrock College) 71

Charlie O’Shea (UCC) 70

Lachlan Stewart (Garryowen) 62

Josh Eagleson (Instonians) 58

Bradley McNamara (Instonians) 45

Henry Walker (Queen’s University) 45

James McCormick (City of Armagh) 45

Kieran O’Shea (Old Wesley) 45

TRIES –

Bradley McNamara (Instonians) 9

Henry Walker (Queen’s University) 9

James McCormick (City of Armagh) 9

Kieran O’Shea (Old Wesley) 9

Paddy Taylor (Naas) 9

Noah Byrne (Dublin University) 8

Bevan Prinsloo (Instonians) 7

Donal Conroy (Naas) 7

Harry Waters (Blackrock College) 7

Nicky Greene (Highfield) 7

Sean Sexton (Garryowen) 7

KICKING ACCURACY (Minimum of one attempt every two matches) –

Ruairi O’Farrell (Instonians) 10 made/11 attempts – 91%

Tom Larke (Old Wesley) 45/55 – 83%

Matty Lynch (Dublin University) 40/48 – 83%

Paddy Taylor (Naas) 30/36 – 83%

Conor Tracey (Dublin University) 8/10 – 80%

Owen O’Kane (City of Armagh) 41/55 – 75%

Shane O’Riordan (Highfield) 31/42 – 74%

Charlie O’Shea (UCC) 25/35 – 71%

Tom Wood (Garryowen) 11/16 – 69%

Daniel Green (Queen’s University) 10/15 – 67%

Ethan Duncan (Queen’s University) 4/6 – 67%

Kristian Jensen (Old Wesley) 2/3 – 67%

SUCCESSFUL TACKLES –

Conor Galvin (Highfield) 222

Des Fitzgerald (Garryowen) 191

Mark Lee (Instonians) 175

Paul Pritchard (Instonians) 164

James O’Loughlin (Naas) 161

Dawid Nowak (UCC) 160

Henry Walker (Queen’s University) 158

Sean Dunne (UCC) 156

Conall Henchy (Dublin University) 150

John Glasgow (City of Armagh) 147

Kevin Jackson (Dublin University) 147

DOMINANT TACKLES –

Des Fitzgerald (Garryowen) 25

Dawid Nowak (UCC) 22

Conall Henchy (Dublin University) 19

Henry Walker (Queen’s University) 19

Sean Dunne (UCC) 15

George Hadden (Garryowen) 14

Mark Lee (Instonians) 14

Conor Galvin (Highfield) 13

Hugo Lynch (Dublin University) 13

Kevin Jackson (Dublin University) 13

CARRIES –

Dave O’Connell (Highfield) 140

Charlie Sheridan (Naas) 138

David Walsh (Dublin University) 121

Bradley McNamara (Instonians) 120

Ciarán Mangan (Blackrock College) 120

Adam Deay (Naas) 118

Alan Fitzgerald (Garryowen) 118

Mark Walsh (Dublin University) 116

Henry Walker (Queen’s University) 115

Aidan Keane (Highfield) 114

Des Fitzgerald (Garryowen) 114

Kevin Jackson (Dublin University) 114

RUNNING METRES –

Bradley McNamara (Instonians) 1409.2

Charlie Sheridan (Naas) 1334.9

Tom Larke (Old Wesley) 1010.9

Ciarán Mangan (Blackrock College) 1005.5

Paidi Farrell (Old Wesley) 982.1

Fionn Rowsome (Garryowen) 931.9

Donal Conroy (Naas) 915.1

Bevan Prinsloo (Instonians) 901.6

David Whitten (Instonians) 871.8

Barry Galvin (Blackrock College) 797.6

KICKS –

Shane O’Riordan (Highfield) 119

Owen O’Kane (City of Armagh) 108

Niall Carroll (Old Wesley) 88

Charlie O’Shea (UCC) 86

Clark Logan (Queen’s University) 86

Oliver Coffey (Blackrock College) 74

Oscar Cawley (Dublin University) 74

Nick Murray (City of Armagh) 73

Tadhg Brophy (Naas) 71

Lachlan Stewart (Garryowen) 64

KICKING METRES –

Shane O’Riordan (Highfield) 3885.3

Owen O’Kane (City of Armagh) 2851.6

Niall Carroll (Old Wesley) 2562

Charlie O’Shea (UCC) 2453

Matty Lynch (Dublin University) 2235.1

Lachlan Stewart (Garryowen) 2142.5

Bradley McNamara (Instonians) 2012.1

Clark Logan (Queen’s University) 1767

Tim Corkery (Blackrock College) 1695.1

Oscar Cawley (Naas) 1645.7

OFFLOADS –

Bevan Prinsloo (Instonians) 18

Tadhg Brophy (Naas) 18

Gene O’Leary Kareem (UCC) 17

Ciarán Mangan (Blackrock College) 15

Tom Larke (Old Wesley) 15

Ian Whitten (Instonians) 14

Niall Carroll (Old Wesley) 13

Charlie Sheridan (Naas) 12

Matty Lynch (Dublin University) 12

Ben O’Connor (UCC) 11

Hugo Ellerby (Instonians) 11

Oliver Coffey (Blackrock College) 11

Paddy Taylor (Naas) 11

Shea O’Brien (City of Armagh) 11

Tom Monaghan (Naas) 11

LINE BREAKS –

Bradley McNamara (Instonians) 18

Paidi Farrell (Old Wesley) 18

Donal Conroy (Naas) 16

Charlie Sheridan (Naas) 15

Nicky Greene (Highfield) 15

Ciarán Mangan (Blackrock College) 14

Davy Colbert (Dublin University) 14

Fionn Rowsome (Garryowen) 13

Harry Waters (Blackrock College) 11

Hugo Ellerby (Instonians) 11

Jack Sheridan (Naas) 11

Neville O’Leary (UCC) 11

Noah Byrne (Dublin University) 11

TACKLE BREAKS –

Bradley McNamara (Instonians) 67

Charlie Sheridan (Naas) 62

Paidi Farrell (Old Wesley ) 46

Bevan Prinsloo (Instonians) 44

Ciarán Mangan (Blackrock College) 40

Jack O’Neill (Dublin University) 40

Tom Larke (Old Wesley) 40

Tim Corkery (Blackrock College) 39

David Whitten (Instonians) 36

Davy Colbert (Dublin University) 35

Tadhg Brophy (Naas) 35

BREAKDOWN STEALS –

Paul Pritchard (Instonians) 22

John Glasgow (City of Armagh) 14

Curtis Pollock (City of Armagh) 9

Josh Stevens (Queen’s University) 9

Kevin Jackson (Dublin University) 8

Eoin Deegan (Old Wesley) 7

Inigo Cruise O’Brien (Blackrock College) 7

Jack O’Neill (Dublin University) 7

Cathal Kelly (Old Wesley) 6

James Cronin (Highfield) 6

Rory Woods (Garryowen) 6

LINEOUT TAKES –

Josh McKinley (City of Armagh) 93

Dave O’Connell (Highfield) 65

Sam O’Sullivan (UCC) 53

Billy Corrigan (Old Wesley) 47

David Whitten (Instonians) 44

Oisin Halpin (Naas) 41

Kevin Jackson (Dublin University) 40

Finn McCall (Garryowen) 39

John Glasgow (City of Armagh) 38

James O’Loughlin (Naas) 37

Mark Lee (Instonians) 37

LINEOUT STEALS –

Josh McKinley (City of Armagh) 16

Oisin Halpin (Naas) 13

Jason Aherne (UCC) 12

Kevin Jackson (Dublin University) 10

Dave O’Connell (Highfield) 9

Inigo Cruise O’Brien (Blackrock College) 8

James O’Loughlin (Naas) 8

Eoin Keating (Highfield) 6

David Whitten (Instonians) 5

Joe Hopes (Queen’s University) 5

Rory Woods (Garryowen) 5

Thomas Dougan (City of Armagh) 5

MINUTES PLAYED –

Charlie Sheridan (Naas) 1035

Tadhg Brophy (Naas) 1035

James O’Loughlin (Naas) 1020

Mark Lee (Instonians) 1018

Owen O’Kane (City of Armagh) 1017

Eoin Deegan (Old Wesley) 1014

Paddy Taylor (Naas) 1008

Artur Smykovskiy (Dublin University) 996

Henry Walker (Queen’s University) 994

Paul Pritchard (Instonians) 994

Tim Corkery (Blackrock College) 994

