Iconic Venues Confirmed to Host Nations Championship ‘Southern Series’ fixtures

The strongest international rugby teams, and the best players in the world, begin their Nations Championship campaign this July, with iconic global venues confirmed to host the ‘Southern Series’ of fixtures, which span three consecutive weekends and offer a schedule of unmissable clashes.

One New Zealand Stadium in Christchurch, New Zealand, will be the stage for the first ever Nations Championship fixture, with a heavyweight opener between the All Blacks and France. The two teams have built up a fierce rivalry over the years, whilst vying to establish themselves as the dominant force in their respective hemisphere. It will be the first time an international rugby fixture will be hosted at the new state of the art stadium in Christchurch, adding another layer of history to the landmark occasion.

From Ellis Park in Johannesburg, Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Eden Park in Auckland, and the National Stadium in Tokyo, through to neutral venues in the UK, including the new Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool, the Nations Championship will visit venues and cities that cement the tournaments status as a global showcase of the best rugby nations and players in the sport.

Neutral venues in the UK have been selected to host the Fiji ‘home’ fixtures, and Japan will host Ireland at a Southern Hemisphere neutral venue, to establish the strongest start to the tournament in its first edition. The schedule also allows more fans access to attend fixtures, whilst balancing team logistics, travel, broadcasting and the stadium infrastructure needed to host elite international rugby fixtures.

The 12 competing nations, split into the two groups of six teams, representing the Northern and Southern Hemispheres, will each play six fixtures against a different opponent from their rival hemisphere group – three in July (Southern Series) and three in November (Northern Series). Match points are on offer across the July and November chapters of the tournament, which will dictate the table standings per Hemisphere group to create the schedule of fixtures for the Nations Championship Finals Weekend in London.

The Finals Weekend is a totally new concept for rugby union and will deliver three days of double-headers at Allianz Stadium, in London, creating a dramatic climax to the tournament. The 1st ranked team in the Northern Hemisphere group, and the 1st ranked team representing the Southern Hemisphere, will battle to be named the first ever Champion of the new tournament.

Adding to the sporting jeopardy of the Finals Weekend, all teams will be competing to earn points for their group to decide the strongest rugby Hemisphere in 2026, meaning every fixture matters to every team as they compete for the two titles.

The Nations Championship Finals Weekend will welcome global fans to one of the sporting capitals of the world. London will add to its enviable list of major sporting occasions with the first ever Finals Weekend, and fans will have unprecedented access to tickets to see the best rugby on the planet, thanks to comprehensive pricing and ticket options available across the three days when the pre-sale and general sale ticketing windows open on the 25th February and 11th March respectively.

Brendan Morris, CEO of SANZAAR said: “The confirmation of the match venues for the Southern Series chapter of the Nations Championship is another exciting and significant milestone for international rugby.

The Nations Championship internationals, in July and November, now have real meaning for fans with every match counting to an overall tournament outcome. The July Southern Series matches are now locked in and will bring world class rugby to major cities and venues around the world including Buenos Aires, Christchurch, Johannesburg, Sydney, London and Tokyo.

We are looking to answer the question, ‘Who will rule the world in 2026!’ as the top teams in the world compete for the Nations Championship crown, and we will also determine bragging rights as the Hemispheres Collide and the strongest hemisphere will ultimately be crowned.”

Commenting on the confirmation of venues and cities primed to host the first three weekends of Nations Championship fixtures, Tom Harrison, CEO of Six Nations Rugby added:

“The Nations Championship will stand alongside the worlds best sport and entertainment tournaments, and the confirmation of venues hosting fixtures in July highlights the intention to put the best rugby teams and players in the sport in front of global fans, on some of the most iconic stages in world sport.

Every fixture matters to every team in the Nations Championship, with each result in July pointing towards the Finals Weekend in London this November. The added jeopardy and meaning to each fixture will create hugely compelling entertainment for fans, and drive long-term growth for the sport. This is why we have approached the Finals Weekend ticketing with the commitment to make it accessible to as many fans as possible, so they have every chance to be there to experience the start of an incredible new era for rugby.”

