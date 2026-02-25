EnergiaAIL Men’s Division 1A: Player Rankings – Top Tens

Mick O’Gara remains the top flight’s leading scorer with 137 points, as the Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A campaign resumes on Saturday with O’Gara’s St. Mary’s College side sitting at the summit.

Meanwhile, heading into round 14, Clontarf captain Dylan Donnellan – Division 1A’s top try scorer in each of the last four seasons – and Young Munster flyer Shay McCarthy are currently tied on 10 tries each.

The irishrugby+ cameras will be at Temple Hill on Saturday as third-placed Cork Constitution host St. Mary’s in a crucial top four clash. Kick-off is at 3pm, and you will able to watch the game live on irishrugby+.

The victorious Ireland Club XV players, who overcame their Scottish rivals to lift the Dalriada Cup, will return to Energia All-Ireland League action this weekend.

They include captain Jack Kelleher, Cork Con’s talismanic number 8, and Lansdowne’s Bobby Sheehan, the scorer of a first-half hat-trick against the Scotland Clubs. Kelleher and Sheehan have both scored seven tries so far this season for their clubs.

With an 87% kicking success rate, St. Mary’s centre O’Gara is 27 points clear of Young Munster’s Shane O’Leary, who gained significant ground last time out with a brilliant 27-point haul against UCD, which included 11 conversions.

Elsewhere in the Opta statistics, which are collected each match week by Stats Perform, Mary’s Kiwi back rower Josh Gimblett is setting the defensive standard with 183 successful tackles – and 26 dominant hits – with Old Belvedere’s Will McDonald the top ball carrier with 154.

Incredibly, Terenure College playmaker Aran Egan is in the top ten at present in nine different categories. The in-form Ireland Club XV international is having a season to remember, with his 50-point tally including eight tries, and his impressive attacking displays marked by 13 line breaks and almost 900 running metres.

Munster winger McCarthy, who leads the way with 1171.7 running metres, has made 16 line breaks, the same amout as Mary’s centre Myles Carey.

Ballynahinch’s Aaron Sexton, another of the Ireland Club XV contingent alongside Carey, and Old Belvedere full-back Morgan Meredith have not missed a minute yet of All-Ireland League rugby in 2025/26.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1A – PLAYER RANKINGS AFTER ROUND 13:

POINTS –

Mick O’Gara (St. Mary’s College) 137

Shane O’Leary (Young Munster) 110

Conor Kelly (Clontarf) 104

David Wilkinson (Old Belvedere) 91

Conor Rankin (Ballynahinch) 80

Paddy Clancy (UCD) 77

Chris Cosgrave (Terenure College) 66

Dylan Hicks (Cork Constitution) 60

James Tarrant (Lansdowne) 57

Aran Egan (Terenure College) 50

Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf) 50

Shay McCarthy (Young Munster) 50

TRIES –

Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf) 10

Shay McCarthy (Young Munster) 10

Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster) 9

Aran Egan (Terenure College) 8

Myles Carey (St. Mary’s College) 8

Aaron Sexton (Ballynahinch) 7

Bobby Sheehan (Lansdowne) 7

Daniel Hurley (UCD) 7

Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution) 7

Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 7

Shay McCarthy (Young Munster) 7

Dan Martin (Terenure College) 6

Ethan Graham (Ballynahinch) 6

Evan Moynihan (UCD) 6

KICKING ACCURACY (Minimum of one attempt every two matches) –

Julian Leszczynski (Terenure College) 6 made/6 attempts – 100%

Mick O’Gara (St. Mary’s College) 53/61 – 87%

Morgan Meredith (Old Belvedere) 6/7 – 86%

Aran Egan (Terenure College) 5/6 – 83%

Caspar Gabriel (Terenure College) 14/17 – 82%

James Tarrant (Lansdowne) 23/28 – 82%

Charlie Tector (Lansdowne) 13/16 – 81%

Paddy Clancy (UCD) 33/41 – 80%

Kelvin Langan (Young Munster) 8/10 – 80%

David Wilkinson (Old Belvedere) 35/45 – 78%

SUCCESSFUL TACKLES –

Josh Gimblett (St. Mary’s College) 183

Max Russell (Terenure College) 165

Declan Horrox (Ballynahinch) 142

Leo Langbridge (Young Munster) 138

Will McDonald (Old Belvedere) 137

Claytan Milligan (Ballynahinch) 128

Sean Rigney (Terenure College) 125

Ryan McMahon (Old Belvedere) 124

Greg Jones (St. Mary’s College) 123

Peter Hyland (Cork Constitution) 122

DOMINANT TACKLES –

Josh Gimblett (St. Mary’s College) 26

Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 25

Ronan Watters (St. Mary’s College) 22

Will McDonald (Old Belvedere) 19

Michael Foy (Cork Constitution) 16

Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution) 15

Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch) 14

Jayden Beckett (Old Belvedere) 14

Paul Deeny (Clontarf) 14

Tom McAllister (Ballynahinch) 14

CARRIES –

Will McDonald (Old Belvedere) 154

Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 136

Sean Rigney (Terenure College) 130

Dan Goggin (St. Mary’s College) 121

Max Russell (Terenure College) 120

Willie Coffey (Nenagh Ormond) 120

Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf) 117

Ronan Watters (St. Mary’s College) 116

Harrison Brewer (Terenure College) 113

Alan Kennedy (Young Munster) 112

Aran Egan (Terenure College) 112

RUNNING METRES –

Shay McCarthy (Young Munster) 1171.7

Aaron O’Sullivan (St. Mary’s College) 966.2

Myles Carey (St. Mary’s College) 942.1

Hugo McLaughlin (Lansdowne) 895

Aran Egan (Terenure College) 886.1

Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster) 869.5

Adam La Grue (Terenure College) 837.3

Aaron Sexton (Ballynahinch) 836.4

Willie Coffey (Nenagh Ormond) 836.4

Andy Marks (Lansdowne) 730.7

KICKS –

Adam Maher (Cork Constitution) 122

Paddy Clancy (UCD) 95

Jack Matthews (Lansdowne) 87

Sam Owens (Clontarf) 80

Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College) 76

Morgan Meredith (Old Belvedere) 74

Conor Kelly (Clontarf) 71

Kelvin Langan (Young Munster) 67

Hugh O’Sullivan (Old Belvedere) 66

Thomas Quinn (UCD) 65

KICKING METRES –

Paddy Clancy (UCD) 2873.9

Adam Maher (Cork Constitution) 2547.6

Morgan Meredith (Old Belvedere) 2397.6

Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College) 2023.1

Conor Kelly (Clontarf) 1862.1

David Wilkinson (Old Belvedere) 1764.7

Jack Matthews (Lansdowne) 1756

Sam Owens (Clontarf) 1727.7

Aran Egan (Terenure College) 1616.2

Kelvin Langan (Young Munster) 1592.7

OFFLOADS –

Harrison Brewer (Terenure College) 21

Kelvin Langan (Young Munster) 19

Max Russell (Terenure College) 16

Aran Egan (Terenure College) 14

Sean Rigney (Terenure College) 14

Angus Blackmore (Nenagh Ormond) 13

Adam Maher (Cork Constitution) 12

Derek Corcoran (Nenagh Ormond) 12

Leo Langbridge (Young Munster) 11

Will McDonald (Old Belvedere) 11

LINE BREAKS –

Myles Carey (St. Mary’s College) 16

Shay McCarthy (Young Munster) 16

Aaron Sexton (Ballynahinch) 15

Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster) 15

Aaron O’Sullivan (St. Mary’s College) 14

Andy Marks (Lansdowne) 13

Craig Adams (Terenure College) 13

Angus Blackmore (Nenagh Ormond) 12

Peter Maher (Clontarf) 10

Aran Egan (Terenure College) 9

Daniel Hurley (UCD) 9

Evan Moynihan (UCD) 9

Leandro Ramirez (St. Mary’s College) 9

Willie Coffey (Nenagh Ormond) 9

TACKLE BREAKS –

Willie Coffey (Nenagh Ormond) 72

Angus Blackmore (Nenagh Ormond) 52

Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster) 51

Shay McCarthy (Young Munster) 50

Jayden Beckett (Old Belvedere) 45

Myles Carey (St. Mary’s College) 43

Aran Egan (Terenure College) 39

Max Russell (Terenure College) 38

Craig Adams (Terenure College) 34

Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 32

BREAKDOWN STEALS –

Conor Tonge (UCD) 9

Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution) 9

Hugo O’Malley (Old Belvedere) 9

Marcus Rea (Ballynahinch) 9

Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf) 8

Dan Goggin (St. Mary’s College) 7

Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 7

Leo Langbridge (Young Munster) 7

Willie Coffey (Nenagh Ormond) 7

Luke Clohessy (Terenure College) 6

LINEOUT TAKES –

Dan Barron (UCD) 88

Paddy Dowling (Old Belvedere) 71

Fionn Gilbert (Clontarf) 68

Greg Jones (St. Mary’s College) 58

Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 52

Sean Rigney (Terenure College) 52

Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch) 50

Bailey Faloon (Young Munster) 48

John O’Flaherty (Nenagh Ormond) 48

Declan Horrox (Ballynahinch) 45

LINEOUT STEALS –

Greg Jones (St. Mary’s College) 11

Fionn Gilbert (Clontarf) 9

Sean Rigney (Terenure College) 8

Daniel Leane (St. Mary’s College) 7

Dan Barron (UCD) 6

Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 6

John O’Flaherty (Nenagh Ormond) 6

Matt Healy (Lansdowne) 6

Paddy Dowling (Old Belvedere) 6

Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch) 5

Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD) 5

Ronan Watters (St. Mary’s College) 5

Ruairi Clarke (Lansdowne) 5

MINUTES PLAYED –

Aaron Sexton (Ballynahinch) 1040

Morgan Meredith (Old Belvedere) 1040

Dan Barron (UCD) 1036

Josh Gimblett (St. Mary’s College) 1025

Mick O’Gara (St. Mary’s College) 1020

Conor Kelly (Clontarf) 1018

Sean Rigney (Terenure College) 1003

Fionn Gilbert (Clontarf) 994

Alex O’Grady (Clontarf) 967

Greg McGrath (Lansdowne) 966

Paddy Clancy (UCD) 966

