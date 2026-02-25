Cork Con v St. Mary’s Live And All The Energia All-Ireland League Fixtures This Week

There’s action in the Men’s and Women’s divisions of the Energia All-Ireland League this weekend. In the Men’s the race for a Top 4 slot and home advantage is hotting up and our feature live game on irishrugby+ this weekend will play a big part in that as Cork Con host leaders St. Mary’s.

Division 1A

Cork Con and Mary’s played out a 50+ points thriller in November with the Dublin club edging it 27-26 on the day. The rematch live at Temple Hill kicks off at 3pm on irishrugby+

Meanwhile ‘Tarf (2) are away to UCD (9) and Young Munster (4) are on the road to Belvo (8) in key games for all four clubs.

Division 1B

Match of the day in 1B has to be the clash between Instonians (3) and Dublin University (2) – level on points, the sides are separated by a single points difference going into this game. Blackrock (8) face a tricky trip to City of Armagh (5) while Naas (9) could make up ground when they travel to Queens (10).

Division 2A

It seems unlikely that anyone will stop MU Barnhall (1) this season. They take their unbeaten run to Rifle Park to face Banbridge (10) on Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile Dungannon (2) are at home to Cashel (8) and Shannon (3) travel to Ballymena (6).

Division 2B

There’s a Connacht derby in Strandhill on Saturday as Sligo (5) host the still unbeaten Galwegians (1) but match of the day in 2B is the meeting of UL Bohs (3) and Clogher Valley (2). This Top 4 game kicks off at 1:30 as UL Bohs host a men’s and women’s double header at UL4G.

Division 2C

2C leaders Clonmel (1) are at home to Monkstown (4) while Bective (2) travel to Ballyclare (7) and Thomond (3) head to Belfast Harlequins (9).

Women’s

UL Bohs (1) remain unbeaten in the league as they host Ennis (7) on Saturday evening. Meanwhile Wicklow (6) are at home to Belvo (4) and Blackrock (2) will hope to shore up their place in the Top 2 when they travel to Ballincollig (8)