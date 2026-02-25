Celtic Challenge: Player Rankings – Top Tens

Despite her recent quad injury, Caitríona Finn is still the top points scorer in the Celtic Challenge as the cross-border competition reaches the penultimate round of the regular season.

Finn, the Clovers out-half, scored 44 points in six appearances before unfortunately tearing her quad against Glasgow Warriors last month. Gwalia Lightning’s Carys Hughes has closed to within five points of her.

Abby Moyles sits on 28 points after four recent run-outs for the Wolfhounds, which included kicking six conversions in both of their wins over Glasgow. Dannah O’Brien, the Wolfhounds’ first-choice number 10, is just two points behind her.

Having touched down six times, Gwalia Lightning winger Courtney Greenway is the player to catch at the top of the try-scoring charts. Next up are Glasgow duo Holland Bogan and Sky Phimister on five tries each.

There are six Irish players – three from the Clovers, and three from the table-topping Wolfhounds – with a four-try tally, including promising young second row Aoibheann McGrath, new Ireland captain Erin King, and Galwegians centre Niamh Murphy.

The Opta statistics, collected each match week, are provided by Stats Perform. Ennis native Alana McInerney has caught the eye with a competition-high 11 line breaks for the Clovers. Nobody has made more dominant tackles than Wolfhounds back rower Maeve Óg O’Leary, with 11.

Round 9 this Saturday will see the Wolfhounds take on third-placed Gwalia in Ystrad Mynach (kick-off 1pm). At the same time at Hive Stadium, the Clovers – lying just two points behind their Irish rivals – will have a quick-fire rematch with Edinburgh.

There will be live coverage of Gwalia Lightning v Wolfhounds on the TG4 Player. Fans can watch the Edinburgh-Clovers clash live on the Celtic Challenge YouTube channel, while the Wolfhounds game will also be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer.

It was announced recently that the first ever Celtic Challenge final will take place at Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium on Saturday, March 28 (kick-off 3pm). Tickets are on sale now.

CELTIC CHALLENGE – PLAYER RANKINGS AFTER ROUND 8:

POINTS –

Caitríona Finn (Clovers) 44

Carys Hughes (Gwalia Lightning) 39

Courtney Greenway (Gwalia Lightning) 30

Millie Warren (Glasgow Warriors) 29

Abby Moyles (Wolfhounds) 28

Dannah O’Brien (Wolfhounds) 26

Holland Bogan (Glasgow Warriors) 25

Sky Phimister (Glasgow Warriors) 25

Briar McNamara (Glasgow Warriors) 22

Aoibheann McGrath (Clovers) 20

Aoife Corey (Clovers) 20

Erin King (Wolfhounds) 20

Maggie Boylan (Wolfhounds) 20

Maisie Davies (Gwalia Lightning) 20

Niamh Murphy (Clovers) 20

Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wolfhounds) 20

TRIES –

Courtney Greenway (Gwalia Lightning) 6

Holland Bogan (Glasgow Warriors) 5

Sky Phimister (Glasgow Warriors) 5

Aoibheann McGrath (Clovers) 4

Aoife Corey (Clovers) 4

Briar McNamara (Glasgow Warriors) 4

Erin King (Wolfhounds) 4

Maggie Boylan (Wolfhounds) 4

Maisie Davies (Gwalia Lightning) 4

Niamh Murphy (Clovers) 4

Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wolfhounds) 4

KICKING ACCURACY (Minimum of one attempt every two matches) –

Jenny Hesketh (Gwalia Lightning) 1 made/1 attempt – 100%

Abby Moyles (Wolfhounds) 14/18 – 78%

Ffion Williams (Brython Thunder) 6/8 – 75%

Hannah Ramsay (Edinburgh Rugby) 3/4 – 75%

Síofra Hession (Clovers) 3/4 – 75%

Ceitidh Ainsworth (Glasgow Warriors) 6/9 – 67%

Lucy MacRae (Edinburgh Rugby) 4/6 – 67%

Stacey Flood (Wolfhounds) 2/3 – 67%

Caitríona Finn (Clovers) 19/29 – 66%

Millie Warren (Glasgow Warriors) 9/14 – 64%

SUCCESSFUL TACKLES –

Molly Reardon (Gwalia Lightning) 131

Natasha Logan (Edinburgh Rugby) 129

Alex Stewart (Edinburgh Rugby) 108

Branwen Metcalfe (Brython Thunder) 108

Aila Ronald (Edinburgh Rugby) 101

Bryonie King (Gwalia Lightning) 101

Lucy Isaac (Brython Thunder) 97

Hannah Ramsay (Edinburgh Rugby) 90

Adelle Ferrie (Edinburgh Rugby) 88

Jess Rogers (Brython Thunder) 87

DOMINANT TACKLES –

Alex Stewart (Edinburgh Rugby) 11

Maeve Óg O’Leary (Wolfhounds) 11

Seren Singleton (Brython Thunder) 10

Jemima Adams Verling (Clovers) 9

Aila Ronald (Edinburgh Rugby) 8

Ceitidh Ainsworth (Glasgow Warriors) 8

Fiona Tuite (Wolfhounds) 8

Holland Bogan (Glasgow Warriors) 8

Adelle Ferrie (Edinburgh Rugby) 7

Gwen Crabb (Brython Thunder) 7

Hannah Bluck (Brython Thunder) 7

Sophie Barrett (Wolfhounds) 7

CARRIES –

Holland Bogan (Glasgow Warriors) 126

Bryonie King (Gwalia Lightning) 117

Molly Reardon (Gwalia Lightning) 117

Alaw Pyrs (Gwalia Lightning) 108

Amy Williams (Brython Thunder) 88

Sadhbh McGrath (Clovers) 88

Hannah Ramsay (Edinburgh Rugby) 87

Emily Coubrough (Glasgow Warriors) 86

Hannah Walker (Edinburgh Rugby) 86

Branwen Metcalfe (Brython Thunder) 84

RUNNING METRES –

Hannah Walker (Edinburgh Rugby) 821.7

Amy Williams (Brython Thunder) 771.1

Bryonie King (Gwalia Lightning) 673.2

Seren Singleton (Brython Thunder) 641.7

Cieron Bell (Edinburgh Rugby) 640.8

Holland Bogan (Glasgow Warriors) 626.2

Alaw Pyrs (Gwalia Lightning) 614.7

Maggie Boylan (Wolfhounds) 603.6

Alana McInerney (Clovers) 579.1

Molly Reardon (Gwalia Lightning) 577

KICKS –

Dannah O’Brien (Wolfhounds) 103

Carys Hughes (Gwalia Lightning) 75

Hannah Ramsay (Edinburgh Rugby) 75

Hanna Marshall (Brython Thunder) 72

Caitríona Finn (Clovers) 70

Nicole Marlow (Edinburgh Rugby) 41

Ffion Williams (Brython Thunder) 40

Briar McNamara (Glasgow Warriors) 37

Ceitidh Ainsworth (Glasgow Warriors) 36

Abby Moyles (Wolfhounds) 30

KICKING METRES –

Dannah O’Brien (Wolfhounds) 3100.2

Caitríona Finn (Clovers) 2159.3

Carys Hughes (Gwalia Lightning) 2156.7

Hannah Ramsay (Edinburgh Rugby) 2041.2

Hanna Marshall (Brython Thunder) 1768.2

Ffion Williams (Brython Thunder) 1176.6

Nicole Marlow (Edinburgh Rugby) 1114.4

Briar McNamara (Glasgow Warriors) 1108.1

Ceitidh Ainsworth (Glasgow Warriors) 1038.2

Abby Moyles (Wolfhounds) 782.2

OFFLOADS –

Hannah Walker (Edinburgh Rugby) 11

Alaw Pyrs (Gwalia Lightning) 9

Briar McNamara (Glasgow Warriors) 9

Erin King (Wolfhounds) 9

Holland Bogan (Glasgow Warriors) 9

Stacey Flood (Wolfhounds) 9

Branwen Metcalfe (Brython Thunder) 8

Caitríona Finn (Clovers) 8

Ceitidh Ainsworth (Glasgow Warriors) 8

Hannah Ramsay (Edinburgh Rugby) 8

Niamh Murphy (Clovers) 8

Poppy Mellanby (Glasgow Warriors) 8

LINEBREAKS –

Alana McInerney (Clovers) 11

Seren Singleton (Brython Thunder) 11

Amy Williams (Brython Thunder) 9

Maggie Boylan (Wolfhounds) 9

Robyn O’Connor (Wolfhounds) 9

Sky Phimister (Glasgow Warriors) 9

Cieron Bell (Edinburgh Rugby) 8

Courtney Greenway (Gwalia Lightning) 8

Hannah Walker (Edinburgh Rugby) 8

Poppy Mellanby (Glasgow Warriors) 8

TACKLE BREAKS –

Bryonie King (Gwalia Lightning) 40

Cieron Bell (Edinburgh Rugby) 32

Eve Higgins (Wolfhounds) 29

Maggie Boylan (Wolfhounds) 28

Alaw Pyrs (Gwalia Lightning) 27

Hannah Ramsay (Edinburgh Rugby) 27

Aoife Corey (Clovers) 25

Briar McNamara (Glasgow Warriors) 25

Hannah Walker (Edinburgh Rugby) 25

Aoife Dalton (Wolfhounds) 24

Nicole Flynn (Glasgow Warriors) 24

BREAKDOWN STEALS –

Maisie Davies (Gwalia Lightning) 8

Erin King (Wolfhounds) 6

Aoife Corey (Clovers) 5

Holland Bogan (Glasgow Warriors) 5

Sadhbh McGrath (Clovers) 5

Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wolfhounds) 5

Bryonie King (Gwalia Lightning) 4

Natasha Logan (Edinburgh Rugby) 4

Stella Orrin (Brython Thunder) 4

Branwen Metcalfe (Brython Thunder) 3

India Daley (Wolfhounds) 3

Jemima Adams Verling (Clovers) 3

Lily Hawkins (Gwalia Lightning) 3

Naoise Smyth (Wolfhounds) 3

Seren Singleton (Brython Thunder) 3

ATTACKING RUCK ARRIVALS –

Natasha Logan (Edinburgh Rugby) 178

Molly Reardon (Gwalia Lightning) 160

Bryonie King (Gwalia Lightning) 156

Aila Ronald (Edinburgh Rugby) 145

Branwen Metcalfe (Brython Thunder) 133

Emily Coubrough (Glasgow Warriors) 131

Jemima Adams Verling (Clovers) 131

Lily Terry (Gwalia Lightning) 127

Evie Hill (Gwalia Lightning) 122

Anwen Owen (Gwalia Lightning) 112

DEFENSIVE RUCK ARRIVALS –

Molly Reardon (Gwalia Lightning) 77

Erin King (Wolfhounds) 59

Holland Bogan (Glasgow Warriors) 53

Rhian Bowden (Brython Thunder) 48

Lily Hawkins (Gwalia Lightning) 47

Alex Stewart (Edinburgh Rugby) 46

Emily Coubrough (Glasgow Warriors) 45

Bryonie King (Gwalia Lightning) 44

Maisie Davies (Gwalia Lightning) 40

Aila Ronald (Edinburgh Rugby) 39

Catrin Stewart (Gwalia Lightning) 39

Jemima Adams Verling (Clovers) 39

LINEOUT TAKES –

Holland Bogan (Glasgow Warriors) 52

Adelle Ferrie (Edinburgh Rugby) 36

Lily Terry (Gwalia Lightning) 21

Fiona Tuite (Wolfhounds) 19

Natalia John (Brython Thunder) 19

Jemima Adams Verling (Clovers) 16

Natasha Logan (Edinburgh Rugby) 16

Erin King (Wolfhounds) 15

Anwen Owen (Gwalia Lightning) 13

Branwen Metcalfe (Brython Thunder) 13

Erin Jones (Gwalia Lightning) 13

Gwen Crabb (Brython Thunder) 13

Jane Clohessy (Clovers) 13

LINEOUT STEALS –

Adelle Ferrie (Edinburgh Rugby) 5

Holland Bogan (Glasgow Warriors) 5

Molly Reardon (Gwalia Lightning) 4

Naoise Smyth (Wolfhounds) 4

Aila Ronald (Edinburgh Rugby) 3

Emily Coubrough (Glasgow Warriors) 3

Erin King (Wolfhounds) 3

Maisie Davies (Gwalia Lightning) 3

Ruth Campbell (Clovers) 3

Branwen Metcalfe (Brython Thunder) 2

Charlotte Russell (Edinburgh Rugby) 2

Clíodhna Ní Chonchobhair (Wolfhounds) 2

Gwen Crabb (Brython Thunder) 2

Imogen Spence (Glasgow Warriors) 2

Siobhán McCarthy (Clovers) 2

MINUTES PLAYED –

Emily Coubrough (Glasgow Warriors) 640

Cieron Bell (Edinburgh Rugby) 639

Hannah Ramsay (Edinburgh Rugby) 639

Seren Singleton (Brython Thunder) 639

Hannah Walker (Edinburgh Rugby) 630

Holland Bogan (Glasgow Warriors) 626

Natasha Logan (Edinburgh Rugby) 613

Branwen Metcalfe (Brython Thunder) 612

Carys Hughes (Gwalia Lightning) 609

Ceitidh Ainsworth (Glasgow Warriors) 600