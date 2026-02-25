Connected To Camp: Episode 5 Inside Ireland’s Win In London

In episode 5 of Connected To Camp, in partnership with Vodafone, we go behind the scenes for Ireland’s record win against England in the Guinness Men’s Six Nations.

In the build up to the game the squad get a visit from Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley to observe their day at the High Performance Centre. Then in London there’s a visit from Republic of Ireland and Brentford players Caoimhin Kelleher and Nathan Collins.

There’s a pitch side view of Ireland’s celebrations and we go behind the scenes in the dressing room as Taoiseach Micheál Martin T.D paid tribute to the team and Andy Farrell sums up the mood.