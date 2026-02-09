Furlong Resumes Full Training As Ireland Squad Prepare For Italy Match

The Ireland squad has stepped up its preparations ahead of the Round 2 Guinness Men’s Six Nations clash against Italy at Aviva Stadium next Saturday (kick off 2.10pm).

The squad trained in Clongowes Wood College today with the medical team reporting no fresh injury concerns.

Prop Tadhg Furlong has resumed full training and a decision will be made on his availability ahead of Thursday afternoon’s team announcement, while Bryn Ward has also rejoined the squad.

Ward, who travelled with the squad to their training base in Portugal, joined up with Ireland XV squad last week and lined out alongside his brother Zac against England A at Thomond Park on Friday night.

