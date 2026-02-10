Expanded Rugby Colours Festival Taking Place This Week At Trinity

The 2026 Rugby Colours Festival returns to College Park, the home of Dublin University FC , this week. This year’s festival has been expanded beyond rugby to include intervarsity social events and entertainment.

The intervarsity rivalry between Dublin University FC and UCD RFC will extend to off-pitch activities such as table quizzes and the Battle of the DJs, and there will be traditional Irish music after the matches in the Pavilion.

Community-focused events will also take place such as a Trinity Access Programme (TAP) Tag rugby morning for local inner-city secondary schools.

The Colours matches are annual rugby fixtures between Trinity College and UCD teams. The Men’s Colours was inaugurated in 1952 and this year marks the 72nd edition.

The Women’s Colours is more recent, with the Women’s teams playing for the Colours Cup for the first time in the 2014/15 season. The Women’s fixture will take place at College Park on Wednesday night (kick-off 7.30pm), while the Men’s clash will get underway at 7.30pm on Thursday.

The Trinity Men are looking to regain the Colours title after a narrow 37-36 loss last year. The Men’s Colours game doubles as a Dudley Cup Challenge match this year, with Trinity the current holders. The UCD Women are the current holders of the Women’s Colours Cup.

The Men’s Colours encounter will be live-streamed to London for the first time. For further details please see the DUFC club website – www.dufc.ie.

The Provost of Trinity College, Dr Linda Doyle, presided at the Rugby Colours Festival launch which took place recently in Trinity College. The launch was also attended by the Presidents and captains of both clubs, and Michelle Tanner, Head of Sport & Recreation in Trinity College.

Speaking about the newly-extended Colours festival, Dr Doyle said: “I am delighted that Trinity is hosting the Rugby Colours Festival at College Park once again.

“The Colours fixtures are a cherished part of our sporting history, and it is wonderful to see them now at the heart of a broader, week-long festival that brings together sport, music, social events, and community engagement.

“This expanded programme reflects the inclusive and vibrant spirit of Trinity, and the important role sport plays in connecting students, alumni, and the wider community.”

Greg Duffy, President of Dublin University FC, commented: “We’re really excited about this year’s Colours which is being expanded considerably to become a week-long festival with a whole new set of events including quizzes and music events.

“We’re also inviting participation from a much broader community, including students and alumni.”

Willie Burns, UCD RFC’s President, added: “This year’s matches are really, really important for the teams. It’s the highlight of university rugby every year and a great honour for both Trinity and UCD students to get their Colours.”

Ahead of the Women’s Colours Cup showdown on Wednesday, Trinity captain Aoife Nixon admitted: “After playing last year we really wanted to build and grow a lot together as a team.

“We’re looking forward to the match against UCD, to pushing each other to be the best we can. Being at home in College Park and all the support we’re getting from DUFC and the College really means a lot to us.”

Her UCD counterpart, Evelyn Donnelly, said: “There’s a lot of pride on the line. Our team would love to produce a great performance at College Park in front of our friends and families.

“It’s a great opportunity to bring girls together on the College team that maybe play for different clubs or different standards, some in the AIL or Leinster Division 1, 2, or 3. It’s a great opportunity to all come together and play some fun rugby.”

Eagerly awaiting Thursday’s Men’s Colours encounter, Trinity Men’s captain David Walsh remarked: “It’s a really important and historic game. I remember being in secondary school and coming to this game. It’s never an uneventful match to watch – it’s always edge of your seat matches and you never know what’s going to happen.”

Dan Barron, UCD’s captain this season, added: “This Colours match means a lot to me and my team. It’s just a great week for a lot of teams in the College and everyone is excited and looking forward to competitive games.

“It means a lot to us, both in terms of the history of the game and the fact that our families and friends can come out to watch.”

Students, alumni, and rugby enthusiasts are encouraged to come down to College Park and support both games which are sure to be hotly contested. Contact Caroline McFadden at dufc@tcd.ie for further information.