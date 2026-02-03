Ireland Tickets On Sale For Belfast, Cork, Dublin, Galway And Limerick

There is a feast of Irish international rugby action on offer around Ireland in the coming months with tickets on sale now for action in Aviva Stadium, Affidea Stadium, Energia Park, Dexcom Stadium, Thomond Park and Virgin Media Park.

Ireland XV

Ireland XV host England A in Thomond Park on Friday night with a host of talented young players and a sprinkling of international caps in the ranks.

Tickets for the Thomond Park game are on sale here.

Ireland Club XV

The Ireland Club XV squad (sponsored by Energia) featuring the top players from the Energia All-Ireland League will run out at Energia Park in just under two weeks’ time, taking on the Scotland Clubs for the first time since 2020, with the Dalriada Cup the prize on offer.

Buy Tickets Here

Ireland Women

Over 13,000 tickets have already been sold for the final day of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations as fans head to Aviva Stadium for a recording breaking Women’s game against Scotland.

The Green Wave will also wash over Dexcom Stadium in Galway and Affidea Stadium in Belfast this year.

Ireland Men’s U-20s

Virgin Media Park has been the home of the Ireland Men’s U-20s in recent seasons and fans have consistently packed out the home of rugby in Cork for these games so don’t miss out and book your tickets early.

Friday, 13 February: Ireland v Italy, 7.45pm, Virgin Media Park, Cork

Saturday, 7 March: Ireland v Wales, 7.45pm, Virgin Media Park, Cork

Sunday, 15 March: Ireland v Scotland, 3.15pm, Virgin Media Park, Cork

Buy your tickets now