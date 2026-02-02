Matthew Devine To Join Ulster On One-Year Deal

The 23-year-old, from Ballinasloe, County Galway, is an energetic and talented half-back, who has scored three tries this season for Connacht after progressing through the province’s Academy system.

Devine is familiar with the Ulster senior Men’s coaching staff, having played a key role in Richie Murphy’s Ireland Under-20 team that won the 2022 U-20 Six Nations Grand Slam and having worked with Mark Sexton during his stint with the westerners.

Commenting on his decision to switch provinces, Devine said: “I’m delighted to sign with Ulster Rugby and can’t wait to make the move up north.

“It’s a brilliant opportunity for me to join a team who are making great strides forward and playing some of the most exciting, attacking rugby in the URC.

“Having worked with the coaching staff before with the U-20s, I have a great relationship with them, and I feel their style suits my game. I’m looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and the Ulster supporters.”

Ulster Rugby’s General Manager, Rory Best, added: “We are very pleased to reach an agreement with Matty and look forward to welcoming him into the squad next season.

“We feel we have secured one of the most talented young scrum halves in Ireland, who has a strong desire to kick on in his career and develop with his high potential.

“He will add strong competition to our scrum half positions moving forward.”