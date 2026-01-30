Jack Murphy ‘Driven To Continue Ulster Development’ After Signing New Deal
Ulster Rugby has confirm that out-half Jack Murphy has put pen to paper on a new contract extension that will keep him playing in an Ulster jersey until at least 2028.
The 21-year-old playmaker has cemented himself as one of the key players in Ulster’s senior Men’s side, after making his debut against Munster in December 2024.
He has been one of the focal points of the province’s lethal attack this season, showcasing his vision and strong kicking abilities, and helping to open up the field and unlock defences.
With a bright future ahead of him, Murphy’s potential has been recognised at international level, with a call-up to the Emerging Ireland tour in 2024, and his selection in the Ireland XV squad for next week’s match against England ‘A’ in Limerick.
He continues to work with a familiar coaching team, having played under the current Ulster coaching staff, including his father Richie, at Ireland Under-20 level. He was the top points scorer in the 2024 Under-20 Six Nations Championship.
Commenting on the new extension, Jack said: “I’m very happy to be staying at Ulster for another two years. From the minute I joined, I have felt very welcomed by the staff, players, and the Ulster supporters.
“I’m enjoying my time here and the opportunities to play in both the United Rugby Championship and European competition.
“We have showed the clear progress we are making together, and I’m very driven to continue that development with my team-mates in the future.”
Rory Best, Ulster Rugby’s General Manager, added: “Securing Jack’s future was another key contract priority for us. He has shown an impressive maturity for his age and has already shown that he can lead our attack from number ten.
“His kicking game is a real point of difference for our style of play and the way we want to put pressure on the opposition.
“The exciting thing about Jack is the potential that he has, and we must continue trying to make the most from his talent over the seasons ahead.”