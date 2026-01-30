Jack Murphy ‘Driven To Continue Ulster Development’ After Signing New Deal

The 21-year-old playmaker has cemented himself as one of the key players in Ulster’s senior Men’s side, after making his debut against Munster in December 2024.

He has been one of the focal points of the province’s lethal attack this season, showcasing his vision and strong kicking abilities, and helping to open up the field and unlock defences.

With a bright future ahead of him, Murphy’s potential has been recognised at international level, with a call-up to the Emerging Ireland tour in 2024, and his selection in the Ireland XV squad for next week’s match against England ‘A’ in Limerick.

He continues to work with a familiar coaching team, having played under the current Ulster coaching staff, including his father Richie, at Ireland Under-20 level. He was the top points scorer in the 2024 Under-20 Six Nations Championship.