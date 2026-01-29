Bolton And O’Brien Renew Connacht Deals

Connacht Rugby has announce further contract extensions today for winger Shayne Bolton and back rower Seán O’Brien . Both players have signed two-year deals.

The 25-year-old Bolton joined Connacht, in 2021, originally as a centre, but has since excelled as one of the most explosive and powerful wingers in Irish rugby.

With 12 tries in 32 appearances for the province, he has become a fan favouriteat Dexcom Stadium with his physical abilities and direct running style.

His impressive form during the 2024/25 campaign was rewarded with a Test debut for Ireland against Portugal last summer, during which he scored two tries.

Meanwhile, O’Brien moved west from Leinster in 2023 and is currently enjoying his longest run in Connacht’s matchday squads, featuring in all but two of their games so far this season.

A versatile option in the loose forwards, the 25-year-old linked up with the westerners as a number 8 or blindside flanker, but has more recently got game-time as an openside.

Commenting on the province’s latest contract news, Connacht head coach Stuart Lancaster said: “Shayne and Seán are two players who took an opportunity moving to Connacht and seized it with both hands.

“Shayne joined as a raw 20-year-old five years ago. With the help of the coaches and S&C team, he has developed into an excellent winger who offers something unique in that position.

“Seán, meanwhile, has benefitted from a good stretch of games, and his versatility across the back row is a great asset to have. I’m delighted they have both renewed for a further two years, as we continue to shape and improve the squad.”