AG1 Announces Multi-Year Partnership With Irish Rugby

AG1 will provide support across the Irish Rugby ecosystem, from the grassroots game to the Ireland Men’s and Women’s teams, starting with the Guinness Men’s Six Nations. AG1 will benefit from match-day branding at all Irish Rugby home fixtures.

Additionally, AG1 will support fans’ nutrition with exclusive offers and samples at the stadium from 14th February 2026 onwards during Ireland’s home matches.

The partnership will be the first of its kind for AG1 in Ireland. For over 15 years, AG1 has established itself as a trusted provider of comprehensive, science-backed nutrition, aiding athletes in maximising their potential. With a mission to empower people to take ownership of their health through a focus on nutrition, AG1 is committed to helping people build strong daily habits to support long-term wellbeing.

AG1’s research-backed formulation of over 70 ingredients includes vitamins and minerals, whole food-sourced nutrients, antioxidants, high-quality mushrooms, gut-friendly bacteria, and more. AG1 is certified by the Cologne List®, one of the most rigorous independent quality and safety certification programs in the supplement industry, and a standard sought by many professional athletes, coaches and trainers.

Brian Kearney, Vice President of Growth, Europe at AG1, comments:

“As AG1 continues to grow across Europe and deepen our presence in Ireland, it’s especially meaningful for us to support the iconic Irish Rugby teams and the grassroots game. At AG1, we believe long-term health and performance are built through consistent daily habits. The dedication and resilience shown across Irish Rugby reflect the values we stand for, and we’re proud to support the teams as the Official Daily Nutrition Supplement Partner for the 2026 season.”

Billy Murphy, Chairperson of the IRFU Commercial & Marketing Committee, comments: “We are delighted to welcome AG1 as our Official Daily Nutrition Supplement Partner. In rugby, our players are constantly pushing their body to the limits. Partnering with AG1 gives players, coaches and fans access to research-backed nutritional support and helps empower people to take ownership of their health.”

