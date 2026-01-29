Six Nations Fantasy Rugby is back and bigger than ever with some amazing prizes to be won and an Irish Rugby Supporters league for you to join.

If you haven’t played before then check out the explainer video and scroll down for some top tips from TikTok’s RugbyNause – the new Six Nations Fantasy guru!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RugbyNause On Fantasy Six Nations

I’m RugbyNause. If you’re a rugby fan, you might’ve seen me on TikTok. If not, hello.

Last season, loads of you joined my league to play Fantasy Rugby, and this year, I’m working with the Guinness Men’s Six Nations to see if we can go even bigger. We’ve been crunching the numbers and looking at trends from last season’s game to give you the info you need to make the best possible start.

1. Save your budget for the big point scorers

Last season, it was the back-three and back-row players who had the highest scores. Of the 15 highest-scoring players in the whole game, we had:

5 back-three players (wing and fullback)

5 back-rowers

3 centres

1 hooker (Dan Sheehan)

1 scrum-half (Antoine Dupont)

Sheehan and Dupont are outliers: you should pick them if you have the budget.

2. Your back-rowers are the heart of your team

Last season, they gave you the highest average points per player and the best return on investment on your budget. However, of last season’s top three scorers – Ben Earl, Jac Morgan, and Grégory Alldritt – only Earl is available for Round 1. Alldritt has been dropped and Morgan is injured.

Tracking the 2025 Fantasy Team of the Championship

Based on last season, Tom Curry and Jack Conan are next in line. In terms of new faces, I like Italian flanker Manuel Zuliani. If Mickaël Guillard plays at 8 for France, he’ll be a great option. Also, someone is going to have to make up for the lack of Jac Morgan’s tackle count in the Welsh back row.

3. Back-three players have the highest ceiling

They score more tries, but crucially, they also carry for a lot of metres. Blair Kinghorn was the top scorer last season: he carried for 855m, more than double Louis Bielle-Biarrey’s total, who came in second overall.

Bielle-Biarrey had 8 try involvements (scoring and assisting) while Kinghorn only had 3, which shows you how important those metre stats were for Kinghorn owners. Players like Tommy Freeman, Thomas Ramos (who kicks goals as well), and Duhan van der Merwe are guaranteed scorers. I think we’ll be adding Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, and maybe Gael Dréan or Théo Attissogbé, to that list this year.

4. Don’t overlook the right centres

The three centres who made the top 15 are all available for selection this season: Tommaso Menoncello, Yoram Moefana, and Huw Jones are all going to be big scorers. Menoncello is a great all-rounder, while Moefana and Jones are big carriers who score tries.

5. Get to know the “cheap beasts”

Players like Dupont and Sheehan are almost too good not to pick, but remember you can only have three players from each nation. Filling gaps with players like Dafydd Jenkins – who outscored Tadhg Beirne last season despite being cheaper – can help you balance the books.

6. Captain and Supersub are make-or-break

It’s double points for your Captain and triple for your Supersub. The smart money is usually to go with a back-rower or a hooker if they’re in good form.

It’s always tempting to go for a huge score with an outside back, but it’s a big risk. I captained Menoncello for Round 2 last season and it wrecked my whole competition – he got about 8 points after the multiplier. You’ve also got to decide if you spread the risk over two matches or pick two players from what you think will be the highest-scoring game.