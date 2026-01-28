Celtic Challenge: Player Rankings – Top Tens

The second half of the Celtic Challenge’s regular season begins this weekend, and Clovers out-half Caitríona Finn is setting the standard as the competition’s leading scorer so far with 38 points.

The 19-year-old kept up her impressive recent form when the Clovers beat Brython Thunder 29-12 in Cork last weekend. She kicked two conversions, provided two try assists, and racked up a whopping 433.2 kicking metres in a player-of-the-match performance.

The Opta statistics, collected each match week, are provided by Stats Perform.

After five rounds, Gwalia Lightning winger Courtney Greenway and Glasgow Warriors’ Sky Phimister are the leading try scorers with five each. Gwalia are second in the table, three points behind the Wolfhounds who are averaging 7.4 tries per game.

Four of the Wolfhounds players – Maggie Boylan, Robyn O’Connor, Linda Djougang, and Vicky Elmes Kinlan – have contributed three tries each to date, while Clovers pair Sadhbh McGrath and Niamh Murphy have both touched down three times.

Top of the pile for dominant tackles is Wolfhounds flanker Maeve Óg O’Leary with 10, O’Connor leads the way in running metres (473) and line breaks (9), and Ireland out-half Dannah O’Brien has kicked a competition-high 1976.8 metres.

Setting the tone for the Clovers is their talented 19-year-old back rower Jemima Adams Verling, who has played all 400 minutes of their campaign so far. Nobody has offloaded more than Finn, Murphy, and Faith Oviawe with seven each.

Denis Fogarty’s Clovers side will play Glasgow at Scotstoun Stadium this Saturday (kick-off 2pm), before Sunday’s top of the table showdown between the Wolfhounds and Gwalia Lightning at Virgin Media Park (kick-off 12.30pm – tickets are available from Ticketmaster.ie).

Both sixth round games will be live on the TG4 Player, with coverage of Glasgow Warriors v Clovers also on the Celtic Challenge YouTube channel, and Wolfhounds v Gwalia Lightning available to watch on the BBC iPlayer.

CELTIC CHALLENGE – PLAYER RANKINGS AFTER ROUND 5:

POINTS –

Caitríona Finn (Clovers) 38

Carys Hughes (Gwalia Lightning) 30

Courtney Greenway (Gwalia Lightning) 25

Sky Phimister (Glasgow Warriors) 25

Dannah O’Brien (Wolfhounds) 24

Holland Bogan (Glasgow Warriors) 20

Maisie Davies (Gwalia Lightning) 20

Cieron Bell (Edinburgh Rugby) 15

Hannah Smyth (Glasgow Warriors) 15

Linda Djougang (Wolfhounds) 15

Maggie Boylan (Wolfhounds) 15

Molly Reardon (Gwalia Lightning) 15

Niamh Murphy (Clovers) 15

Robyn O’Connor (Wolfhounds) 15

Sadhbh McGrath (Clovers) 15

Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wolfhounds) 15

TRIES –

Courtney Greenway (Gwalia Lightning) 5

Sky Phimister (Glasgow Warriors) 5

Holland Bogan (Glasgow Warriors) 4

Maisie Davies (Gwalia Lightning) 4

Cieron Bell (Edinburgh Rugby) 3

Hannah Smyth (Glasgow Warriors) 3

Linda Djougang (Wolfhounds) 3

Maggie Boylan (Wolfhounds) 3

Molly Reardon (Gwalia Lightning) 3

Niamh Murphy (Clovers) 3

Robyn O’Connor (Wolfhounds) 3

Sadhbh McGrath (Clovers) 3

Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wolfhounds) 3

KICKING ACCURACY (Minimum of one attempt every two matches) –

Jenny Hesketh (Gwalia Lightning) 1 made/1 attempt – 100%

Hannah Ramsay (Edinburgh Rugby) 3/4 – 75%

Millie Warren (Glasgow Warriors) 3/4 – 75%

Abby Moyles (Wolfhounds) 7/10 – 70%

Caitríona Finn (Clovers) 13/24 – 67%

Ceitidh Ainsworth (Glasgow Warriors) 6/9 – 67%

Ffion Williams (Brython Thunder) 2/3 – 67%

Rianna Darroch (Glasgow Warriors) 2/3 – 67%

Stacey Flood (Wolfhounds) 2/3 – 67%

Carys Hughes (Gwalia Lightning) 15/26 – 58%

SUCCESSFUL TACKLES –

Molly Reardon (Gwalia Lightning) 91

Natasha Logan (Edinburgh Rugby) 91

Jess Rogers (Brython Thunder) 78

Aila Ronald (Edinburgh Rugby) 75

Branwen Metcalfe (Brython Thunder) 74

Gemma Bell (Glasgow Warriors) 73

Alex Stewart (Edinburgh Rugby) 71

Bryonie King (Gwalia Lightning) 70

Claire Boles (Wolfhounds) 68

Adelle Ferrie (Edinburgh Rugby) 62

Rachel Philipps (Edinburgh Rugby) 62

DOMINANT TACKLES –

Maeve Óg O’Leary (Wolfhounds) 10

Gwen Crabb (Brython Thunder) 7

Adelle Ferrie (Edinburgh Rugby) 6

Aila Ronald (Edinburgh Rugby) 6

Alex Stewart (Edinburgh Rugby) 6

Holland Bogan (Glasgow Warriors) 6

Stella Orrin (Brython Thunder) 6

Claire Boles (Wolfhounds) 5

Jemima Adams Verling (Clovers) 5

Jess Rogers (Brython Thunder) 5

Molly Poolman (Edinburgh Rugby) 5

Nicole Flynn (Glasgow Warriors) 5

Seren Singleton (Brython Thunder) 5

CARRIES –

Molly Reardon (Gwalia Lightning) 81

Maisie Davies (Gwalia Lightning) 76

Holland Bogan (Glasgow Warriors) 73

Bryonie King (Gwalia Lightning) 68

Hannah Ramsay (Edinburgh Rugby) 63

Sadhbh McGrath (Clovers) 63

Alaw Pyrs (Gwalia Lightning) 59

Tilly Vucaj (Gwalia Lightning) 58

Branwen Metcalfe (Brython Thunder) 57

Amy Williams (Brython Thunder) 54

RUNNING METRES –

Robyn O’Connor (Wolfhounds) 473

Hannah Walker (Edinburgh Rugby) 465.3

Sky Phimister (Glasgow Warriors) 440.3

Bryonie King (Gwalia Lightning) 438.3

Amy Williams (Brython Thunder) 434.1

Molly Reardon (Gwalia Lightning) 415.2

Nicole Flynn (Glasgow Warriors) 415.1

Aoife Corey (Clovers) 406.1

Poppy Mellanby (Glasgow Warriors) 404.4

Seren Singleton (Brython Thunder) 400.1

KICKS –

Dannah O’Brien (Wolfhounds) 70

Hannah Ramsay (Edinburgh Rugby) 64

Caitríona Finn (Clovers) 62

Hanna Marshall (Brython Thunder) 45

Carys Hughes (Gwalia Lightning) 39

Sian Jones (Gwalia Lightning) 27

Beth Blacklock (Glasgow Warriors) 24

Ffion Williams (Brython Thunder) 21

Ceitidh Ainsworth (Glasgow Warriors) 18

Abby Moyles (Wolfhounds) 15

Amy Williams (Brython Thunder) 15

Briar McNamara (Glasgow Warriors) 15

KICKING METRES –

Dannah O’Brien (Wolfhounds) 1976.8

Caitríona Finn (Clovers) 1953.1

Hannah Ramsay (Edinburgh Rugby) 1692.6

Carys Hughes (Gwalia Lightning) 1217.6

Hanna Marshall (Brython Thunder) 1008.8

Beth Blacklock (Glasgow Warriors) 743.1

Sian Jones (Gwalia Lightning) 620.2

Ffion Williams (Brython Thunder) 591.4

Ceitidh Ainsworth (Glasgow Warriors) 579.5

Briar McNamara (Glasgow Warriors) 497.1

OFFLOADS –

Alaw Pyrs (Gwalia Lightning) 7

Branwen Metcalfe (Brython Thunder) 7

Caitríona Finn (Clovers) 7

Faith Oviawe (Clovers) 7

Niamh Murphy (Clovers) 7

Tilly Vucaj (Gwalia Lightning) 7

Anna McGann (Clovers) 6

Beth Blacklock (Glasgow Warriors) 6

Erin King (Wolfhounds) 6

Holland Bogan (Glasgow Warriors) 6

Maisie Davies (Gwalia Lightning) 6

Poppy Mellanby (Glasgow Warriors) 6

LINEBREAKS –

Robyn O’Connor (Wolfhounds) 9

Alana McInerney (Clovers) 8

Courtney Greenway (Gwalia Lightning) 8

Sky Phimister (Glasgow Warriors) 8

Hannah Smyth (Glasgow Warriors) 7

Seren Singleton (Brython Thunder) 7

Aoife Dalton (Wolfhounds) 6

Poppy Mellanby (Glasgow Warriors) 6

Amy Williams (Brython Thunder) 5

Aoibheann Reilly (Wolfhounds) 5

Hannah Walker (Edinburgh Rugby) 5

Maggie Boylan (Wolfhounds) 5

TACKLE BREAKS –

Bryonie King (Gwalia Lightning) 25

Nicole Flynn (Glasgow Warriors) 24

Hannah Ramsay (Edinburgh Rugby) 22

Aoife Corey (Clovers) 19

Aoife Dalton (Wolfhounds) 19

Robyn O’Connor (Wolfhounds) 19

Sky Phimister (Glasgow Warriors) 19

Alaw Pyrs (Gwalia Lightning) 18

Cieron Bell (Edinburgh Rugby) 18

Eve Higgins (Wolfhounds) 18

BREAKDOWN STEALS –

Maisie Davies (Gwalia Lightning) 8

Erin King (Wolfhounds) 4

Holland Bogan (Glasgow Warriors) 4

Natasha Logan (Edinburgh Rugby) 4

Sadhbh McGrath (Clovers) 4

Aoife Corey (Clovers) 3

India Daley (Wolfhounds) 3

Jemima Adams Verling (Clovers) 3

Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wolfhounds) 3

Adelle Ferrie (Edinburgh Rugby) 2

Aila Ronald (Edinburgh Rugby) 2

Briar McNamara (Glasgow Warriors) 2

Bryonie King (Gwalia Lightning) 2

Caitríona Finn (Clovers) 2

Caoimhe Molloy (Wolfhounds) 2

Claire Boles (Wolfhounds) 2

Emily Coubrough (Glasgow Warriors) 2

Erin Jones (Gwalia Lightning) 2

Eve Higgins (Wolfhounds) 2

Gemma Thomson (Glasgow Warriors) 2

Hannah Walker (Edinburgh Rugby) 2

Jane Clohessy (Clovers) 2

Merryn Gunderson (Edinburgh Rugby) 2

Rhian Bowden (Brython Thunder) 2

Rosie Searle (Clovers) 2

Sian Jones (Gwalia Lightning) 2

Siobhán McCarthy (Clovers) 2

Talei Tawake (Edinburgh Rugby) 2

ATTACKING RUCK ARRIVALS –

Natasha Logan (Edinburgh Rugby) 116

Aila Ronald (Edinburgh Rugby) 110

Bryonie King (Gwalia Lightning) 103

Molly Reardon (Gwalia Lightning) 98

Jemima Adams Verling (Clovers) 91

Tilly Vucaj (Gwalia Lightning) 89

Emily Coubrough (Glasgow Warriors) 85

Branwen Metcalfe (Brython Thunder) 84

Jess Rogers (Brython Thunder) 83

Rosie Searle (Clovers) 83

DEFENSIVE RUCK ARRIVALS –

Molly Reardon (Gwalia Lightning) 48

Maisie Davies (Gwalia Lightning) 40

Catrin Stewart (Gwalia Lightning) 32

Jess Rogers (Brython Thunder) 32

Rhian Bowden (Brython Thunder) 29

Bryonie King (Gwalia Lightning) 28

Anwen Owen (Gwalia Lightning) 27

Erin King (Wolfhounds) 27

Holland Bogan (Glasgow Warriors) 27

Aila Ronald (Edinburgh Rugby) 26

LINEOUT TAKES –

Holland Bogan (Glasgow Warriors) 37

Adelle Ferrie (Edinburgh Rugby) 27

Erin Jones (Gwalia Lightning) 13

Jane Clohessy (Clovers) 13

Lily Terry (Gwalia Lightning) 13

Natalia John (Brython Thunder) 13

Emily Coubrough (Glasgow Warriors) 12

Gwen Crabb (Brython Thunder) 12

Natasha Logan (Edinburgh Rugby) 12

Erin King (Wolfhounds) 10

Jemima Adams Verling (Clovers) 10

LINEOUT STEALS –

Holland Bogan (Glasgow Warriors) 4

Molly Reardon Gwalia Lightning) 4

Naoise Smyth (Wolfhounds) 4

Adelle Ferrie (Edinburgh Rugby) 3

Emily Coubrough (Glasgow Warriors) 3

Erin King (Wolfhounds) 3

Maisie Davies (Gwalia Lightning) 3

Aila Ronald (Edinburgh Rugby) 2

Imogen Spence (Glasgow Warriors) 2

Charlotte Russell (Edinburgh Rugby) 1

Fiona Tuite (Wolfhounds) 1

Gwen Crabb (Brython Thunder) 1

Jemima Adams Verling (Clovers) 1

Lily Terry (Gwalia Lightning) 1

Maeve Óg O’Leary (Wolfhounds) 1

Robyn Davies (Brython Thunder) 1

Seren Singleton (Brython Thunder) 1

Siobhán McCarthy (Clovers) 1

MINUTES PLAYED –

Branwen Metcalfe (Brython Thunder) 400

Cieron Bell (Edinburgh Rugby) 400

Emily Coubrough (Glasgow Warriors) 400

Hannah Ramsay (Edinburgh Rugby) 400

Hannah Walker (Edinburgh Rugby) 400

Holland Bogan (Glasgow Warriors) 400

Jemima Adams Verling (Clovers) 400

Seren Singleton (Brython Thunder) 400

Sky Phimister (Glasgow Warriors) 400

Poppy Mellanby (Glasgow Warriors) 398