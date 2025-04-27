UL Bohs Go Back-To-Back As Late Cahill Try Denies Railway

Eilís Cahill’s 82nd-minute try was worth its weight in gold as UL Bohemian dramatically outlasted Railway Union to win back-to-back Energia All-Ireland League titles for the first time since 2018.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION FINAL:

Sunday, April 27 –

RAILWAY UNION 24 UL BOHEMIAN 29, Aviva Stadium

Scorers: Railway Union: Tries: Laura Sheehan, Lindsay Peat, Penalty try, Katie O’Dwyer; Cons: Pen try con, Caoimhe McCormack

UL Bohemian: Tries: Laoise McGonagle, Chisom Ugwueru, Chloe Pearse, Gráinne Burke, Eilís Cahill; Cons: Kate Flannery 2

HT: Railway Union 10 UL Bohemian 12

Twelve months on from the historic first Women’s Division decider to be held at the Aviva Stadium, UL Bohs prevailed again on a 29-24 scoreline despite being without Aoife Corey and Jane Clohessy, Ireland’s two debutants against Scotland yesterday.

Table toppers Railway Union, who had put together a terrific 19-match winning run, led this enthralling encounter on three occasions. Caoimhe McCormack converted replacement Katie O’Dwyer’s 63rd-minute try for a 24-17 advantage.

However, Fiona Hayes’ UL side displayed their mettle with replacement Gráinne Burke burrowing over before Cahill did likewise to take the Limerick club’s record haul of league crowns to 15.

It was final heartbreak for Railway for a third year running, and this one will cut the deepest. They trailed 12-10 at half-time, with Laoise McGonagle and Chisom Ugwueru replying to unconverted tries from Laura Sheehan and Lindsay Peat.

Railway had the upperhand when a levelling penalty try, coupled with Éabha Nic Dhonnacha’s yellow card, cancelled out a Chloe Pearse score. O’Dwyer’s effort on the hour mark was not enough though, as a never-say-die UL came out on top.

Early interceptions from Rachel Allen and Sheehan made for a lively start, with a crooked lineout throw robbing Railway of prime position. They hit back immediately by winning a scrum against the head.

Some robust defending from UL Bohs, combined with Kate Flannery’s right boot, lifted the pressure off the title holders, but only briefly. Teenage full-back McCormack’s classy counter-attacking run saw her bring play back into the opposition 22.

As Railway remained on the front foot, Claire Bennett and Allen’s breakdown work typified UL’s resistence. They could not hold out, their forwards defending stoutly before Leah Tarpey released Sheehan to open the scoring in the 18th minute.

The Railway winger soon came to their rescue as Bohs threatened a quick response. She intercepted Flannery’s pass after Aoibhe O’Flynn and player-of-the-match Stephanie Nunan had launched a dangerous break.

However, good hands out to the right saw UL neatly convert a 26th-minute overlap. Nic Dhonnacha and Lily Brady did well to put Abby Moyles into space and the supporting McGonagle was uncatchable, giving Flannery an easier conversion to make it 7-5.

Railway turned to their forwards to bludgeon back into scoring range. They fought hard to retain lineout possession, carrying infield where Peat plunged for the line, absorbing two tackles but showing her experience to get the grounding.

The tit-for-tat exchanges continued with UL making it two tries each in the 36th minute. Moyles offloaded for the jet-heeled Ugwueru to brilliantly shrug off Sheehan’s tackle and squeeze over in the left corner ahead of two more defenders.

Bohs drew further encouragement from a Nic Dhonnacha turnover penalty and a scrum penalty, either side of the interval. TMO Mark Patton ruled out a potential try for Pearse, with influential Railway lock Aoife McDermott managing to force a knock-on.

Nonetheless, with a penalty in their favour, Hayes’ charges attacked smartly through their maul and there was no denying Pearse this time, the forwards driving her over to extend the lead to seven points.

Just over two minutes later and inspired by a 50:22 kick from Ailsa Hughes, Railway delivered a big maul of their own. Peat had the ball at the back and appear to get it down, but she was denied her 25th try of the season as referee Jonny Erskine awarded a penalty try instead.

As UL also adjusted to the temporary loss of Nic Dhonnacha for coming in at the side, Belgian Sevens international Mira Broeks continued to impress in defence for Railway. She landed some bone-crunching tackles, including an expertly-timed one on Flannery.

A Tarpey-led attack ended with Méabh Keegan knocking on inside Bohs’ 22, just before Nic Dhonnacha’s return. Tarpey were becoming increasingly influential, and she spearheaded another attack that had the Mike South-coached Dubliners knocking on the door again.

Rhiann Heery also gained a good chunk of ground out on the left, and when Railway’s reinforced pack got close to the posts, Keegan stormed up close, setting up O’Dywer to squeeze over from the ruck. McCormack tucked away the conversion.

Back came the Red Robins, with their own bench providing plenty of energy and impact. Full-back Moyles sliced through initially, Clara Barrett ran hard on the right, and then youngster Burke drove in low to touch down with 69 minutes on the clock.

Crucially, Flannery was unable to convert from a difficult position on the right, leaving it 24-22 to Railway with 10 minutes remaining. A clever move off a lineout had the tireless Peat piercing through, putting UL on the retreat.

The Sandymount-based outfit made sure they held a territorial advantage for the closing stages. A textbook lineout steal from McDermott kept Bohs pinned back until a frantic last-minute breakout, with Barrett and Ugwueru both getting a chance to stretch their legs.

Last year’s champions were suddenly flooding forward into Railway’s 22, with replacement scrum half Muirne Wall maintaining a high tempo. Ciara O’Dwyer cleverly worked the ball wide to Ugwueru, who was caught high by Peat for a penalty.

Pearse took up the baton by tapping and going from 12 metres out. Five phases later, Railway’s defence was worn down enough for prop Cahill to wrestle her way over for her 18th and most important try of the campaign, topped off by Flannery’s well-struck conversion.

TIME LINE: 18 minutes – Railway Union try: Laura Sheehan – 5-0; conversion: missed by Hannah Scanlan – 5-0; 26 mins – UL Bohemian try: Laoise McGonagle – 5-5; conversion: Kate Flannery – 5-7; 31 mins – Railway Union try: Lindsay Peat – 10-7; conversion: missed by Hannah Scanlan – 10-7; 36 mins – UL Bohemian try: Chisom Ugwueru – 10-12; conversion: missed by Kate Flannery – 10-12; Half-time – Railway Union 10 UL Bohemian 12; 44 mins – UL Bohemian try: Chloe Pearse – 10-17; conversion: missed by Kate Flannery – 10-17; 47 mins – Railway Union try: Penalty try & conversion – 17-17; UL Bohemian yellow card: Éabha Nic Dhonnacha; 63 mins – Railway Union try: Katie O’Dwyer – 22-17; conversion: Caoimhe McCormack – 24-17; 69 mins – UL Bohemian try: Gráinne Burke – 24-22; conversion: missed by Kate Flannery – 24-22; 80+2 mins – UL Bohemian try: Eilís Cahill – 24-27; conversion: Kate Flannery – 24-29; Full-time – Railway Union 24 UL Bohemian 29

RAILWAY UNION: Caoimhe McCormack; Laura Sheehan, Niamh Byrne (capt), Leah Tarpey, Rhiann Heery; Hannah Scanlan, Ailsa Hughes; Kirstie Stevenson, Méabh Keegan, Megan Collis, Poppy Garvey, Aoife McDermott, Mira Broeks, Molly Boyne, Lindsay Peat.

Replacements: Katie O’Dwyer, Tricia Doyle, Siobhán McCarthy, Keelin Brady, Faith Oviawe, Mary Healy, Claire Keohane, Aimee Clarke.

UL BOHEMIAN: Abby Moyles; Laoise McGonagle, Éabha Nic Dhonnacha, Stephanie Nunan, Chisom Ugwueru; Kate Flannery, Abbie Salter Townshend; Ciara McLoughlin, Lily Brady, Eilís Cahill, Claire Bennett, Sarah Garrett, Rachel Allen, Aoibhe O’Flynn, Chloe Pearse (capt).

Replacements: Gráinne Burke, Ciara O’Dwyer, Aoibheann Hahessy, Niamh Brodie, Muirne Wall, Caitríona Finn, Clara Barrett, Maddy Kushner.

Referee: Jonny Erskine (IRFU)