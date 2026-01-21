Eight Venues Revealed For 2027 Rugby World Cup

The 2027 Men’s Rugby World Cup took an exciting step forward today with the announcement of the eight world-class stadiums that will host matches across seven Australian cities during the tournament.

From Perth Stadium, set to host the opening match on Friday, October 1, 2027 with its 60,000-seat capacity, to Stadium Australia in Sydney | Wangal, the stage for the final on Saturday, November 13 with 82,000 seats, fans can expect world-class venues and cutting-edge facilities, perfectly suited for this expanded edition featuring 24 teams.

Several venues will be familiar to fans who experienced the last Rugby World Cup Down Under, with five stadiums returning from 2003, including the Adelaide Oval and Brisbane Stadium.

Docklands Stadium in Melbourne | Narrm stands out as the only venue with a retractable roof, which will remain closed for all matches, while North Queensland Stadium in Townsville | Gurambilbarra is making its Rugby World Cup debut, seating 25,000 and showcasing a striking roof design.

Newcastle Stadium and Sydney Football Stadium complete the line-up, with the latter, reopened in 2022 after a full rebuild, making Sydney | Gadigal the only city to feature two 2027 Rugby World Cup venues.

With the final confirmation of stadiums and their availability, Adelaide will host six pool fixtures, and Melbourne will stage six pool games plus two round of 16 encounters.

Chris Stanley, Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 Managing Director, said: “The selection of these stadiums reflects not only Australia’s proud rugby legacy but also our unwavering commitment to creating an unforgettable Rugby World Cup experience for every fan.

“From iconic national arenas to vibrant regional hubs, each venue has been chosen for its ability to deliver world-class facilities and electric atmospheres that will showcase the very best of our game.

“These stadiums are more than just places to play, they are stages for history, where passion and community come together to celebrate rugby’s global spirit.

“Today marks another exciting milestone on the journey to Australia 2027, and we cannot wait to welcome fans from across the world to experience the magic of this tournament in every corner of our country.”

Today’s announcement follows on from the pool draw for the 2027 Rugby World Cup last month, which saw Ireland grouped with Six Nations rivals Scotland, Uruguay, and Portugal in Pool D.

2027 MEN’S RUGBY WORLD CUP – HOST CITIES & VENUES

Adelaide | Tarntanya

Adelaide Oval – Located on the riverside and known for its stunning blend of heritage and modern design, it hosted matches in the 2003 Rugby World Cup, including Australia's victory over Namibia.
Capacity: 53,000

– Located on the riverside and known for its stunning blend of heritage and modern design, it hosted matches in the 2003 Rugby World Cup, including Australia’s victory over Namibia. Capacity: 53,000

Matches: Six pool matches

Brisbane | Meeanjin

Brisbane Stadium – Known as 'the Cauldron', it is one of Australia's most iconic rugby venues offering an electric atmosphere with fans close to the action. The stadium hosted nine Rugby World Cup matches in 2003 and featured 13 of the 2027 qualified teams.
Capacity: 52,500

– Known as ‘the Cauldron’, it is one of Australia’s most iconic rugby venues offering an electric atmosphere with fans close to the action. The stadium hosted nine Rugby World Cup matches in 2003 and featured 13 of the 2027 qualified teams. Capacity: 52,500

Matches: Six pool matches, two round of 16 games, and two quarter-finals

Melbourne | Narrm

Docklands Stadium – The only fully enclosed venue in the tournament. The roof will remain closed for all matches, ensuring perfect conditions for players and fans. Hosted seven Rugby World Cup matches in 2003.
Capacity: 53,000

– The only fully enclosed venue in the tournament. The roof will remain closed for all matches, ensuring perfect conditions for players and fans. Hosted seven Rugby World Cup matches in 2003. Capacity: 53,000

Matches: Six pool matches and two round of 16 fixtures

Newcastle | Awabakal-Worimi

Newcastle Stadium – Set to host Rugby World Cup matches for the first time in 2027. The venue's rugby heritage includes the British & Irish Lions' 1989 match against NSW Country, and the Australia Men's 2012 Test against Scotland.
Capacity: 30,000

– Set to host Rugby World Cup matches for the first time in 2027. The venue’s rugby heritage includes the British & Irish Lions’ 1989 match against NSW Country, and the Australia Men’s 2012 Test against Scotland. Capacity: 30,000

Matches: Four pool matches

Perth | Boorloo

Perth Stadium – Opened in 2018 by the Swan River, the multi-award-winning venue is recognised globally for its design and fan experience. A regular host to Wallabies Test matches, the stadium will host the 2027 Rugby World Cup's opening match.
Capacity: 60,000

– Opened in 2018 by the Swan River, the multi-award-winning venue is recognised globally for its design and fan experience. A regular host to Wallabies Test matches, the stadium will host the 2027 Rugby World Cup’s opening match. Capacity: 60,000

Matches: Five pool matches (including the opening fixture) and two round of 16 clashes

Sydney | Wangal & Gadigal

Stadium Australia – The biggest stadium used across the tournament, it will join iconic venues Eden Park, Twickenham, and Stade de France as the only stadiums in history to host a Men's Rugby World Cup final for a second time.
Capacity: 82,000

– The biggest stadium used across the tournament, it will join iconic venues Eden Park, Twickenham, and Stade de France as the only stadiums in history to host a Men’s Rugby World Cup final for a second time. Capacity: 82,000

Matches: Two pool matches, two quarter-finals, two semi-finals, the bronze final, and the tournament’s final

Sydney Football Stadium – Reopened in 2022 after a complete rebuild, the most modern stadium of the 2027 Rugby World Cup, located in the heart of Sydney, will offer fans an electric atmosphere and cutting-edge facilities.
Capacity: 42,500

– Reopened in 2022 after a complete rebuild, the most modern stadium of the 2027 Rugby World Cup, located in the heart of Sydney, will offer fans an electric atmosphere and cutting-edge facilities. Capacity: 42,500

Matches: Three pool matches and two round of 16 ties

Townsville | Gurambilbarra

North Queensland Stadium – Opened in 2020 and making its Rugby World Cup debut, the stadium's striking roof design is inspired by the tropical pandanus plant, native to the North Queensland region.
Capacity: 25,000

– Opened in 2020 and making its Rugby World Cup debut, the stadium’s striking roof design is inspired by the tropical pandanus plant, native to the North Queensland region. Capacity: 25,000

Matches: Four pool matches

The stadiums have been selected in consultation with Host Governments for their facilities and availability, as well as ensuring a maximum reach of the tournament footprint for local and international rugby fans.

The next major milestone will be the announcement of the match schedule and ticket prices on Tuesday, February 3, 2026.

Fans will then have an opportunity to secure tickets during an exclusive two-week Presale, starting on Wednesday, February 18 at 12pm AEDT/1am Irish time.

Fans must create a Men’s Rugby World Cup ticketing account at tickets.rugbyworldcup.com before 12pm AEDT/1am Irish time on Tuesday, February 17 to be eligible to enter the Presale.

For more news and information, including how to access tickets in the Presale, please visit rugbyworldcup.com/2027.