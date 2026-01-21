Fixtures Announced For First Ever British & Irish Lions Women’s Tour

The fixture dates, opponents, cities, and host venues have been revealed for the Howden British & Irish Lions Women’s tour to New Zealand next year .

Fans will have the chance to experience everything New Zealand has to offer, with the 2027 tour starting in Whangārei on Saturday, September 4, and ending with the final Test against the Black Ferns in the new One New Zealand Stadium in Christchurch on Saturday, September 25.

Five cities have been chosen to showcase this historic rugby event, and alongside Whangārei and Christchurch, games will also be played in Auckland, Hamilton, and Wellington.

Across the five venues, Semenoff Stadium in Whangārei, Go Media Stadium in Auckland, FMG Stadium Waikato in Hamilton, Sky Stadium in Wellington and One NZ Stadium in Christchurch, over 124,000 fans will have the opportunity to see a Test or a tour match in person.

Ben Calveley, CEO of the British & Irish Lions, commented,

This is a hugely significant milestone for the British & Irish Lions. This announcement makes our first ever Women’s tour feel closer for everyone, from fans planning their trip to players dreaming of pulling on the Lions jersey. “New Zealand will offer a fantastic stage, and we are excited to take the Howden British & Irish Lions Women’s Series from North to South and create something truly special for the Women’s game.”

Opposition for the non-Test fixtures throughout the month will start with the Black Ferns XV, before an Invitational XV team will face the Lions in Hamilton. Kick-off times for all five gamees will be announced later this year.

Steve Lancaster, the acting CEO of New Zealand Rugby, highlighted that the tour has been designed by NZR and the British & Irish Lions in collaboration, making sure fans and players are seeing as much of the nation as possible, and bringing rugby to multiple cities and venues.

“Lions tours are something truly special, and we want this experience for players and fans alike,” he said.

“Starting in the North and finishing in the South was a deliberate decision to make sure as many parts of the country can get involved in this incredible event as possible, while also making sure visiting fans have the chance to see many of the places that make New Zealand unique.

“Being in iconic New Zealand venues and seeing international rugby of this calibre is going to make this an unmissable experience, and I’d encourage fans to start making plans to be part of this inaugural tour.”

Details of a historic pre-tour fixture will also be released in the coming months.

2027 HOWDEN BRITISH & IRISH LIONS WOMEN’S TOUR FIXTURES:

Saturday September, 4: Black Ferns XV v British & Irish Lions, Semenoff Stadium, Whangārei

Saturday, September 11: New Zealand v British & Irish Lions, Go Media Stadium, Auckland

Tuesday, September 14: Invitational XV v British & Irish Lions, FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

Saturday, September 18: New Zealand v British & Irish Lions, Sky Stadium, Wellington

Saturday, September 25: New Zealand v British & Irish Lions, One NZ Stadium, Christchurch

– Kick-off times to be confirmed

The Howden British & Irish Lions Women’s tour to New Zealand is being supported by a $3.9 million New Zealand Government investment.

Fans can register their interest in tickets, travel packages, and other tour updates here.

Travel packages go on sale in May to priority access pass holders, and in June to the general public, followed by general admission tickets which will be available to purchase in late 2026.

Fans can sign up for Lions Rugby Travel priority access ticket-inclusive packages here, and All Blacks Travel and Hospitality packages here.