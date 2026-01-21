Energia All-Ireland League & Cup Fixtures This Weekend

There is a full round of Energia All-Ireland League fixtures this weekend with action in the Men’s and Women’s divisions, and on Sunday the Energia All-Ireland Men’s Junior Cup final will be live on irishrugby+ .

Men’s Junior Cup Final

Our feature live club match on irishrugby+ this weekend is the final of the Energia All-Ireland Men’s Junior Cup between Dromore and former champions Seapoint at Ashbourne RFC.

Seapoint won the trophy back in 2007 with a current Rugby World Cup-winning coach in the starting line-up. Felix Jones, who was an Ireland Under-20 player at the time, scored twice in that season’s decider as Seapoint beat Coleraine.

Dromore, the 2020 runners-up, are hoping to follow in the footsteps of recent Ulster winners Ballyclare and Clogher Valley. It promises to be another cracking Junior Cup final.

Men’s Division 1A

The race for the play-offs is hotting up, and the clash between Young Munster and Lansdowne, with just three points between them in mid-table, is a key one. Elsewhere, eighth-placed Old Belvedere are at home to Cork Constitution where a win would keep them ahead of UCD at the wrong end of the table.

Division 1B

The match of the day could be the top four showdown between Highfield and Dublin University, particularly given fifth-placed City of Armagh are just a point behind James Cronin’s side while hosting another Cork team, UCC.

Division 2A

Table toppers MU Barnhall host fifth-placed Greystones on Saturday afternoon, aiming to extend their winning streak to 11 matches. The Wicklow outfit will also have one ear out for the result between Shannon and Wanderers, who are third and fourth respectively.

Division 2B

With a perfect 50 points on the board from 10 straight bonus point wins, Galwegians sit 15 points clear ahead of the visit of Navan. Meanwhile, Malone, in fifth, travel to third-placed UL Bohemian, hoping for a result that keeps them in the hunt for a top four finish.

Division 2C

Thomond contine to lead the way in Division 2C as they travel to Munster rivals Midleton in the latest round. Second-placed Clonmel, who are two points behind the Soda Cakes, head to Bruff for a tasty provincial derby.

Women’s Division

The top four has a familiar look to it, albeit there is a seven-point gap between Blackrock College, in second, and third-placed Old Belvedere. Niall Neville’s charges travel to Ennis this weekend, while Fiona Hayes’ ‘Belvo will have home advanage against Galwegians.