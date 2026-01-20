Register for Friday’s Webinar on Community Sports Facilities Funds

The Community Sports Facilities Fund (CSFF) and Irish Rugby are encouraging clubs to take advantage of a dedicated webinar taking place this Friday, 23 rd January .

The CSFF, previously known as the Capital Sports Grants programme, is expected to reopen soon. With application timelines often tight, early preparation is essential for clubs hoping to secure funding.

The fund provides vital financial support for the development and refurbishment of sports facilities, as well as the purchase of essential sports equipment. It plays a key role in strengthening community sport infrastructure, particularly in disadvantaged areas and among underrepresented groups.

Key priorities of the CSFF include:

Developing high-quality, safe, accessible and sustainable facilities

Supporting disadvantaged areas and underrepresented groups, including people with disabilities

Increasing female participation in sport

Encouraging the shared use of facilities to maximise community benefit

This Friday’s webinar will give rugby clubs a clear overview of what the fund is, outline what makes a strong application, and highlight how projects can align with CSFF priorities. It will also provide practical guidance to help clubs position themselves for success ahead of the next application window.

Presenters include Colin McEntee, Director of Rugby Development and Patricia Keenan, Director of Funding with 2into3 – an organisation who are experts in supporting funding applications.

Before beginning an application, clubs should consider:

What is the purpose of the project?

Who will benefit from it?

What impact will it have on the local or regional community?

Will the facility or equipment be multi-functional?

What is the total project cost and funding requirement?

What does the project timeline look like from start to completion?

Clubs are encouraged to develop projects that are rooted in genuine need, rather than creating proposals solely to chase funding. The CSFF is designed to support well-planned, sustainable developments that deliver long-term value to clubs and their communities.

All clubs are strongly encouraged to attend Friday’s webinar and begin their planning early.